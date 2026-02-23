



India is set to advance negotiations for the Israeli 'Sky Sting' long-range air-to-air missile during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit to Israel on Wednesday, reported The New Indian Express.





This beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM), boasting an engagement envelope of approximately 250 km, aims to address a vital shortfall in the Indian Air Force's (IAF) extended-range air combat prowess.





The Sky Sting, unveiled about three years ago, remains under development but has attained a notable level of technological maturity. It has yet to enter operational service, positioning this prospective deal as an early adoption opportunity for India.





Discussions are expected to follow a phased acquisition strategy. This would commence with an off-the-shelf purchase, progressing to localised production in partnership with Rafael Advanced Defence Systems. Subsequent phases would involve trials, integration validation, and eventual induction.





This approach mirrors India's broader strategy of merging urgent operational needs with indigenous manufacturing via technology transfers. A comparable model is evident in the co-production of Safran’s HAMMER guided bombs with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), blending immediate capability with long-term self-reliance.





Israel has actively promoted the Sky Sting for integration onto the Tejas Mk1A fighter. Initial batches of this indigenous aircraft will feature the Israeli ELM-2052 AESA radar, facilitating compatibility.





Delivery delays from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the TEJAS MK-1A have stemmed partly from challenges integrating this radar with the home-grown Astra BVRAAM. With 180 Tejas Mk1A jets on order, equipping them with Sky Sting could standardise long-range armament across the fleet.





India's existing arsenal includes several Rafael systems, underscoring deep bilateral defence ties. These encompass the I-Derby ER and Python-5 air-to-air missiles, the SPYDER air defence system, and precision weapons like SPICE and Rampage.





The nation is also a pivotal collaborator in the Barak-8 air defence system, deployed across its army, navy, and air force. Such partnerships highlight a shift from mere procurement to joint innovation.





The IAF's BVRAAM inventory blends indigenous and foreign munitions. The DRDO-developed ASTRA MK-1, manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), offers a 110 km range and anchors domestic capabilities.





Advanced Astra iterations are in the pipeline. The ASTRA MK-2 promises over 200 km reach, while the ASTRA MK-3, leveraging solid fuel ducted ramjet (SFDR) propulsion, targets the 350 km class, enhancing strategic depth.





Foreign options complement this line-up. Russian R-77 missiles arm the Su-30MKI fleet, joined by the Meteor (exceeding 200 km), MICA (up to 80 km), and I-Derby ER, creating a multi-tiered engagement framework.





These talks build on a fresh Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Indian and Israeli defence ministries, signed ahead of Modi's trip. The pact seeks to transcend buyer-seller dynamics, fostering co-development, co-production of cutting-edge systems, and robust industry linkages.





Israel is a leader in anti-ballistic missile system with long range Arrow, medium range David’s Sling and short range Iron Dome system. IDN has reported earlier on the development with regard to this weapon system.





Modi's visit thus signals a potential leap in India-Israel defence collaboration, bolstering the IAF's aerial superiority amid regional tensions. The Sky Sting could prove instrumental in outranging adversaries' fighters, particularly as indigenous options mature.





TNIE







