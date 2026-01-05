



The Chinese-made JYL-1 long-range S-Band 3D air surveillance radars deployed by Venezuela have drawn sharp criticism following their apparent failure during a recent US military operation.





Reports indicate these systems, touted as capable of detecting aircraft at distances up to 450 kilometres, detected not a single incoming US aircraft or helicopter.





This debacle mirrors the shortcomings exposed by India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan Air Force assets in 2025.





Venezuela's air defence network integrated several Chinese radars, including the JYL-1 and JY-27A, alongside Russian S-300 and Buk-M2 systems. These were promoted by Chinese state media as "stealth hunters" able to track advanced fighters like the F-35 from afar. Yet, during the US strikes on air bases, barracks, and command nodes, the radars proved ineffective, allowing seamless penetration into Caracas airspace.





US forces employed advanced electronic warfare, notably EA-18G Growler aircraft, to jam signals and paralyse the radar grid in the initial phase. Power outages further crippled command-and-control, rendering the systems blind. Assessments reveal over 50 per cent of Venezuela's JYL-1 and similar units were already non-operational due to spare parts shortages before the assault.





The JYL-1, an S-band radar designed for all-weather, unattended operation in harsh terrains, boasts high automation and multi-target tracking. However, real-world combat exposed vulnerabilities to sophisticated jamming and poor integration with other defences. Maintenance lapses and inadequate training in user nations compounded these flaws.





Parallels with Operation Sindoor are striking, where India's IAF jammed and destroyed 10 PAF radars, including Chinese YLC-8E and HQ-9-linked systems, during strikes on bases like Chunian and Lahore.





Pakistani radars failed to detect incoming Harop munitions and Rampage missiles, underscoring similar electronic vulnerabilities. Though JYL-1 specifics in PAF inventories remain unconfirmed, the pattern of Chinese export radar underperformance persists.





In both cases, hype around anti-stealth capabilities dissolved against peer adversaries' electronic warfare prowess. India's SEAD operations in Sindoor highlighted precise targeting of emissions, blinding networks swiftly. Venezuela's collapse similarly relied on multi-domain attacks, from cyber to jamming, exposing systemic weaknesses.





Experts attribute repeated failures to overstated claims, inferior ECCM compared to Western systems, and dependency on fragile supply chains. Chinese radars excel in marketing but falter in sustained combat against integrated forces. Nations relying on them face risks when confronting technologically superior opponents.





This dual exposure in South Asia and Latin America questions the reliability of China's defence exports. As geopolitical tensions rise, such incidents may deter further procurements, favouring proven indigenous or allied alternatives. The JYL-1's battlefield baptism serves as a stark reminder of the gap between specifications and operational reality.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)





