



India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed the Cannon Launched Anti-Tank Guided Missile (CLATGM), also known as the Laser-Guided ATGM or SAMHO (Semi-Active Mission Homing), specifically for integration with the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MBT). This indigenous system addresses a longstanding requirement of the Indian Army for enhanced anti-armour capabilities at extended ranges.





The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has recently granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for its procurement, marking a pivotal step towards production and induction into service. This clearance fulfils a decade-old need, enabling the Arjun tank fleet to engage heavily armoured threats with precision beyond line-of-sight (BLOS).





Development of the CLATGM progressed through rigorous trials, with successful tests conducted from the Arjun tank's 120 mm rifled gun. In June 2022, DRDO and the Indian Army test-fired the missile at KK Ranges in Ahmednagar, where it struck targets with textbook precision at minimum ranges, demonstrating satisfactory flight performance via telemetry.





Earlier trials, including those in 2020 and 2022, validated the missile's ability to transition from ballistic launch to guided flight, targeting modern main battle tanks equipped with explosive reactive armour (ERA). The system employs semi-active laser homing guidance (SAMHO), allowing fire-and-forget operation post-launch for crew safety.





Key capabilities include a tandem high explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warhead designed to penetrate ERA-protected vehicles, with engagement ranges from 1.5 to 5 kilometres. Its multi-platform launch potential and BLOS engagement provide a tactical edge in open terrain, countering low-flying helicopters and hardened targets.





The AoN paves the way for large-scale production, boosting the Arjun MBT's firepower and versatility against advanced armoured threats. This development aligns with India's push for self-reliance in defence, enhancing the tank's role in modern warfare scenarios.





Following years of evaluation, the missile's proven minimum-to-maximum range performance positions it for swift integration into the Army's inventory.





Production will equip the Arjun fleet, granting long-range precision strikes and strategic superiority in anti-tank engagements.





The CLATGM's fire-and-forget feature minimises exposure for tank crews, while its precision guidance ensures high lethality against elusive or distant foes. This upgrade transforms the Arjun MBT into a more formidable asset for South Asian battlefields.





​IDN (With Agency Inputs)





