



India plans to deploy dedicated layered air defence systems across all major Defence Corridors to safeguard critical industrial infrastructure. This initiative addresses escalating security threats, particularly in northern regions proximate to both Pakistan and China.





The measures underscore heightened concerns within India's security establishment over potential aerial incursions targeting vital defence production hubs.





Defence Corridors represent strategically designated regions fostering indigenous manufacturing of defence and aerospace equipment. Uttar Pradesh hosts the primary northern corridor with six nodes: Aligarh, Agra, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Kanpur, and Lucknow. These sites house key facilities from entities such as BrahMos Aerospace, Adani Defence, and Bharat Dynamics, attracting over ₹34,000 crore in investments.





Tamil Nadu's corridor, spanning Chennai, Hosur, Coimbatore, Salem, and Tiruchirappalli, bolsters southern capabilities, while emerging corridors in Maharashtra and Assam extend the network. Northern corridors in Uttar Pradesh assume paramount importance due to their central positioning relative to adversarial borders. Facilities here produce missiles, UAVs, and electronics, rendering them high-value targets.





The proposed shield integrates advanced systems like the Russian S-400 Triumf, already operational with squadrons shielding Punjab, Rajasthan, and the Siliguri Corridor. Russia has offered the S-350 Vityaz for medium-range complementation, alongside indigenous platforms such as Akash and Project Kusha. Air defence guns optimised against drones form part of this multi-tiered architecture.





This deployment serves as a second line of defence, enhancing the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) for real-time threat evaluation.





Proven efficacy emerged during Operation Sindoor in 2025, where S-400 units neutralised Pakistani drone and missile assaults. Such capabilities deter low-altitude cruise missiles from Pakistan's JF-17 or Babur arsenals and China's J-20 stealth fighters or DF-17 hypersonics.





Strategic imperatives stem from two-front threats: Pakistan's western incursions and China's northern-eastern pressures along the Line of Actual Control. Northern corridors face acute vulnerability, given proximity to Pathankot and Ladakh hotspots. Protecting these assets ensures continuity in indigenous production, vital for India's self-reliance under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.





Implementation involves seamless tri-service integration via IACCS, enabling multi-target engagement up to 400 km. Additional S-400 squadrons and DRDO-developed radars promise comprehensive coverage by 2035. This fortifies operational freedom for the Indian Air Force amid evolving drone and hypersonic risks.





The policy aligns with recent geopolitical tensions, including thwarted Pakistani retaliations. By 2026, full rollout across corridors will mitigate disruptions to supply chains for TEJAS fighters, BrahMos missiles, and satellite systems. Ultimately, this bolsters India's deterrence posture, preserving industrial sovereignty against hybrid aerial threats.





