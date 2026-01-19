



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) remains in a holding pattern regarding the potential production of Russia's Su-57 fifth-generation stealth fighter in India, pending a crucial cost report from a Russian technical team, according to an analysis by Indian Express news portal.





This assessment, anticipated imminently this month, will delineate the full financial implications for HAL, encompassing advanced technologies, workforce development, infrastructure upgrades, and supply chain enhancements.





The Russian delegation, comprising experts from the Sukhoi Design Bureau and other defence entities, previously submitted an interim evaluation to HAL approximately two months ago. That document underscored a significant advantage: HAL already possesses roughly half the requisite infrastructure for manufacturing the Su-57, leveraging its established production lines for the Su-30MKI multirole fighter.





This synergy stems from HAL's long-standing experience with Sukhoi platforms. An Inter-Governmental Agreement signed in December 2000 enabled the licensed production of the Su-30MKI, with HAL's Nashik division managing final assembly, Koraput handling AL-31FP turbofan engines, and the Strategic Electronics Factory in Kasaragod producing avionics.





Such capabilities position HAL favourably for a potential Su-57E venture, an export variant of the fifth-generation jet. The forthcoming cost report represents HAL's proactive initiative to gauge investment needs and production feasibility, independent of any governmental directive.





New Delhi has yet to commit to acquiring any foreign fifth-generation fighter as a bridge to its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), slated for induction in the next decade. Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, recently highlighted a critical shortfall of eight to ten years in bridging the Indian Air Force's squadron gaps.





Fifth-generation platforms promise stealth, supercruise, advanced sensors, and network-centric warfare, marking a generational leap from fourth-generation jets like the Su-30MKI. India's pursuit aligns with modernising its depleting fleet amid border tensions and regional threats.





Should the government opt for an interim foreign buy, the Su-57E emerges as a frontrunner alongside the American F-35 Lightning-II. Both were prominently displayed at Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru, drawing scrutiny from Indian evaluators.





The Su-57E offers full technology transfer and local production, appealing to India's 'Make in India' ethos in defence. Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov signalled Moscow's readiness in October 2025 to bolster India's AMCA through Su-57 co-production, potentially integrating Russian stealth expertise.





No confirmation has emerged from Russian President Vladimir Putin's December 2025 visit to India on this topic, though bilateral defence ties remain robust. Russia supplies over 60 per cent of India's military hardware, with ongoing projects like S-400 systems and BrahMos missiles.





Producing the Su-57 in India could accelerate IAF indigenisation, create jobs, and foster high-tech supply chains. HAL's existing Su-30 ecosystem minimises startup costs, though challenges like integrating Indian avionics or engines persist.





The cost report will scrutinise these hurdles, projecting expenditures for stealth coatings, AL-51F1 engines, Irbis-E radar, and avionics suites. Human resource upskilling for fifth-gen complexities, plus new facilities, could run into billions.





Geopolitically, the Su-57 sidesteps US sanctions risks tied to the F-35, ensuring reliable spares amid CAATSA concerns. It aligns with India's multi-vendor diversification while deepening Russo-Indian strategic convergence against shared adversaries.





Critics note the Su-57's maturity lags the F-35, with limited combat proofs and engine delays. India's AMCA ambitions prioritise stealth and supercruise, potentially favouring homegrown development over imports.





HAL's Nashik and Koraput units could adapt swiftly, but scaling to 100-200 Su-57s demands fresh investments. The report may recommend phased indigenisation, mirroring Tejas evolutions.





Air Marshal Dixit's remarks signal active deliberations, weighing squadron strength against fiscal prudence. With China advancing J-20 fleets, India cannot afford delays.





The Russian team's input builds on prior collaborations, including Su-30 upgrades. Sukhoi engineers familiarise HAL with fifth-gen nuances, from sensor fusion to low-observable designs.





If greenlit, this could yield India's first locally built stealth fighters by 2030, filling voids until AMCA arrives. Export potential to friendly nations further sweetens the proposition.





Stakeholders await the report's verdicts, which could pivot India's fifth-gen strategy. HAL's preparedness underscores its pivot from legacy platforms to cutting-edge aviation.





In Bangalore's aerospace hub, where Aero India galvanised interests, the Su-57E looms as a pragmatic choice. Yet, decisions hinge on costs, offsets, and alignment with Atmanirbhar Bharat. This juncture tests India's resolve to blend imports with self-reliance, ensuring air superiority in an era of peer competitors.





