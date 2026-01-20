



India has repatriated a Pakistani national, Hafiz Muhammad Abbu Bakar, via the Attari-Wagah border, marking another instance of bilateral prisoner exchange amid ongoing diplomatic exchanges between New Delhi and Islamabad.





The Pakistan High Commission in India confirmed the handover on Monday, stating that Hafiz Muhammad Abbu Bakar, who had been imprisoned in India, was returned to Pakistan through the Wagah-Attari border crossing.





This repatriation follows a similar gesture in September last year, when India released 48 Pakistani fishermen and 19 civilian prisoners who had completed their sentences, also via the Attari-Wagah border, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





The MEA emphasised India's commitment to addressing the plight of fishermen and civilian prisoners, urging Pakistan to accelerate the release and repatriation of all Indian nationals in its custody.





In a reciprocal move under the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access 2008, India and Pakistan exchanged lists of prisoners and fishermen in July last year through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad.





Such exchanges occur biannually on 1 January and 1 July, facilitating transparency regarding nationals held across the border.





The latest lists revealed that India holds 382 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen believed to be Pakistani, while Pakistan detains 53 civilian prisoners and 193 fishermen presumed to be Indian.





India has specifically requested Pakistan to prioritise the release of 159 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners who have already served their sentences.





The MEA has reiterated calls for Pakistan to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of all Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen pending their repatriation. These exchanges underscore a structured mechanism for humanitarian relief despite persistent tensions in India-Pakistan relations, particularly over cross-border incidents and territorial disputes.





Fishermen from both nations frequently stray into each other's waters due to the porous maritime boundary in the Arabian Sea, leading to arrests under maritime laws.





Civilian prisoners often include individuals who inadvertently cross the heavily militarised Line of Control or International Border.





The Attari-Wagah border, known for its ceremonial flag-lowering ritual, serves as the primary conduit for such repatriations, symbolising rare moments of cooperation.





India's proactive stance reflects a broader policy of securing the early return of its nationals, with the government attaching high priority to the issue.





Pakistan's confirmation of the latest repatriation indicates compliance with consular protocols, though New Delhi continues to press for faster action on remaining cases.





As of the latest updates, diplomatic efforts persist to resolve outstanding prisoner lists, fostering incremental trust-building measures.





