



India has extended substantial humanitarian aid to the Philippines in response to the devastating impact of Super Typhoon Uwan, locally known as Typhoon Fung-wong. On Monday, an Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft departed from New Delhi, bound for Clark Air Base in the Philippines, carrying approximately 30 tons of relief supplies.





The aid package includes essential materials from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), critical medicines, and the innovative BHISHM Cube—a portable hospital unit designed for rapid deployment in disaster zones.





This assistance underscores India's steadfast commitment to supporting partner nations during crises, as articulated by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.





In a post on X, Jaiswal affirmed, "India stands with the Philippines," emphasising the country's readiness to provide Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. The timely dispatch highlights New Delhi's proactive role in regional solidarity, particularly amid recurring natural calamities in the Asia-Pacific.





Super Typhoon Uwan, the twelfth typhoon of the 2025 Pacific typhoon season, originated from a broad low-pressure area northeast of Chuuk on 3 November 2025. It rapidly organised under favourable conditions, earning typhoon status from the Japan Meteorological Agency on 7 November.





The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) escalated its classification to super typhoon status early on 8 November. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center soon rated it equivalent to a Category 4 storm, marking its exceptional intensity.





Landfall occurred in Dinalungan, Aurora province, on the evening of 9 November, battering Luzon with ferocious winds and torrential rains. The storm traversed the island, weakening slightly before re-emerging over the West Philippine Sea and veering towards Taiwan.





It struck Hengchun Township in Pingtung County, Taiwan, as a tropical storm on 12 November, before further deteriorating and dissipating by 13 November. Notably, Uwan became the first November landfall in Taiwan since Typhoon Gilda in 1967 and the second to hit Taiwan's western plains in 2025, following Typhoon Danas in July.





The typhoon's onslaught compounded miseries in the Philippines, arriving just five days after Typhoon Kalmaegi ravaged central regions. Widespread flooding and gale-force winds ravaged the Bicol Region and Northern Luzon, triggering landslides and submerging communities.





Official tallies report at least 33 fatalities and 52 injuries in the Philippines, primarily from floodwaters and earth slips. In Taiwan, the storm claimed one life and injured 95 people, exacerbating infrastructure damage across affected areas.





India's intervention arrives over two months post-landfall, likely aiding delayed recovery amid ongoing reconstruction challenges.





The BHISHM Cube, in particular, equips responders with self-contained medical facilities, including oxygen generation and diagnostic tools, tailored for such scenarios.





This gesture reinforces India's growing footprint in HADR missions, drawing on its strategic airlift capabilities and disaster response expertise. Previous operations, such as aid to Myanmar and Mozambique, demonstrate a pattern of swift, substantial support.





The Philippines, a key Quad partner, benefits from this bilateral warmth amid shared concerns over regional stability. New Delhi's aid not only alleviates immediate suffering but also bolsters diplomatic ties in the Indo-Pacific.





As recovery persists, the 30-ton consignment positions India as a reliable ally, ready to assist in rebuilding lives shattered by one of 2025's most ferocious storms.





