



United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer has issued a firm rebuke against US President Donald Trump’s threats to impose tariffs on European nations, including Britain, over the disputed sale of Greenland. Speaking at a press conference in London on 19 January 2026, Starmer described the tactic as “completely wrong,” emphasising that alliances must be built on respect rather than economic coercion.





The controversy stems from Trump’s renewed demands for Denmark to sell Greenland to the United States, citing national security concerns amid growing Chinese and Russian interests in the Arctic territory.





Trump warned of escalating tariffs—starting at 10 per cent from 1 February 2026 and rising to 25 per cent by 1 June—unless a deal is reached, claiming it is “time for Denmark to give back” after years of American support.





Starmer underscored that any decision regarding Greenland’s future belongs solely to its people and the Kingdom of Denmark. “That right is fundamental, and we will support it,” he declared, reaffirming Britain’s solidarity with its close NATO ally. Denmark, he noted, has stood “shoulder to shoulder” with the UK and US, making significant sacrifices in recent conflicts.





The Prime Minister highlighted Greenland’s escalating strategic importance as climate change opens new Arctic sea routes and intensifies great-power competition. “The security of Greenland matters, and it will matter more,” Starmer stated, calling for greater attention, investment, and collective defence in the High North through NATO, with the US playing a central role.





Yet Starmer drew a clear line against using tariffs as leverage within alliances. “Alliances endure because they are built on respect and partnership, not pressure,” he said. Linking economic penalties to security discussions about Greenland is, in his view, “unhelpful and counterproductive.”





Starmer warned that a trade war would harm British workers, businesses, and the broader economy. “A trade war is in no one’s interest, and my job is to act always in the UK’s national interest,” he affirmed. The remarks reflect growing transatlantic tensions amid a volatile global landscape.





The UK leader stressed the enduring importance of the US-UK partnership, vital not only for security but also for economic prosperity and stability. “The UK and the US are close allies and close partners. That relationship matters profoundly,” he said, even as circumstances evolve rapidly.





Britain’s position aligns with broader European responses. Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, the Netherlands, and Finland have deployed small military contingents to Greenland, while Denmark has bolstered its own presence in response to Trump’s overtures. These moves signal unified resolve against unilateral pressure.





Starmer pledged to maintain open diplomatic channels, defend international law, and work closely with European allies, NATO partners, and the US. His government, he vowed, will leverage its full strength to protect British security, living standards, and future interests amid mounting geopolitical turbulence.





The episode underscores deepening fissures in Western unity, with Trump’s aggressive trade posture testing post-Brexit Britain’s delicate balancing act between transatlantic ties and European solidarity. As Arctic competition heats up, Starmer’s stance positions the UK as a principled defender of allied sovereignty.





ANI







