



India's government is carefully weighing an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to participate in a proposed U.S.-led "Board of Peace" for Gaza. Experts urge caution regarding the board's legitimacy and mandate.





On 21 January 2026, several nations, including Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, and the UAE, announced their decision to join. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also accepted.





Sources in New Delhi indicate that Indian and Israeli diplomats are coordinating potential high-level visits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may travel to Israel, while Netanyahu could visit India. These exchanges form part of broader regional engagement amid the Israel-Palestine conflict.





New Delhi will host the Foreign Ministers of the 22-member League of Arab States on 30 January. The government plans consultations with regional partners on the U.S.-promoted Gaza Peace Proposal.





Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed of the UAE, who visited India this week to unveil a major strategic defence partnership, accepted Trump's invitation on 21 January. Netanyahu, a frequent interlocutor of Modi, followed suit.





Modi is reportedly planning a West Asia tour next month, with invitations from multiple countries. A senior official confirmed Israel as a possible stop. Modi's last visit to Israel occurred in 2017, and to Palestine in 2018. Netanyahu's long-delayed trip to India, postponed thrice last year, remains on the agenda.





Trump's letter targeted leaders from about 60 countries, including India, Russia, China, Türkiye, Argentina, Brazil, Pakistan, and various West Asian and European nations. The Ministry of External Affairs has declined comment, stating the matter is under discussion.





India's longstanding support for a two-state solution and aid to Palestinians must guide any decision. Former Ambassador Anil Trigunayat noted that peace in Gaza would benefit its people, with India well-placed to offer humanitarian aid, particularly medical expertise.





Trigunayat highlighted the U.S. plan's nod to a two-state pathway, despite Israel's opposition. However, he flagged concerns over the board's "corporate governance model," including a one-billion-dollar fee for permanent membership.





Pakistan's inclusion on the board and an international stabilisation force raises red flags for some. Trump's pitch positions the model as a UN alternative, complicating matters.





Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Menon Rao stressed evaluation against key principles: respect for international law, a clear limited mandate, and alignment with UN frameworks. India will likely prioritise regional sensitivities, its established positions, and avoid precedent-setting commitments.





Rao anticipates demands for greater clarity on the board's mandate before any response. Nations already committed include Argentina, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and Canada. Ukraine and the UK oppose inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin.





The U.S. has named Trump as chair, alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special negotiator Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, financier Marc Rowan, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and Robert Gabriel from the U.S. National Security Council.





Alternative Headline:







