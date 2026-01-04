



The Indian Army seeks to induct a next-generation Multimode Multifunction Weapon Locating Radar, designated MMLR, to address the multifaceted threats of future battlefields.





This radar, outlined in a recent Ministry of Defence questionnaire dated 6 November 2025, leverages Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) technology for multi-mission operations.





It aims to replace the limitations of current separate systems like Battlefield Surveillance Radars (BFSR) for aerial and ground threats, and traditional Weapon Locating Radars (WLR) for mortars, guns, and rockets.





Future battlefields demand radars capable of high manoeuvrability and rapid deployment against diverse threats, including unmanned aerial systems (UAS), artillery, and ground vehicles.





The MMLR addresses operational voids by detecting enemy aerial, ground, and artillery targets simultaneously, enhancing Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) as well as degradation capabilities. Its design supports operations across mountains and plains, with deployment and closing times under five minutes to evade counter-bombardment and aerial attacks.





Key specifications include mounting the radar and power source on a single all-terrain vehicle, ensuring ruggedness per military standards like MIL-STD-810G. The system incorporates anti-ECM (Electronic Counter Measures) capabilities, counter-UAS measures, and wireless communication with surveillance centres for data integrity. Additional features encompass GPS, GLONASS, and IRNSS (NavIC) compatibility, as well as potential for Direction of Own Artillery Fire (DOAF).





The MoD questionnaire poses over 130 detailed queries to prospective vendors, covering general configuration, mobility in diverse terrains like deserts, jungles, and high altitudes, and modular design for field repairs.





Technical aspects probe detection technology, discrimination between ground, aerial, and hostile activities, and simultaneous tracking of multiple projectiles in high-density fire environments. Vendors must detail ranges for rockets, missiles, fighters, helicopters, UAS, and vehicles, alongside ECCM features and low-probability-of-intercept operations.





Operational requirements emphasise rapid detection and transmission times, AI integration for data management, change detection, and duplicate rejection, plus compatibility with Army networks and satellite imageries including SAR.





The radar must support friendly fire modes, multi-gun targeting, and integration with Digitised Sub-System of Mortars (DSM), while achieving high accuracy in Circular Error Probability (CEP) for various targets. Deployment demands minimal crew strength, 24x7 endurance, and remote operation from up to 100 metres away.





Physical and maintenance aspects include ergonomic consoles, night operations, camouflage, and protections against physical damage, with built-in test equipment for fault-finding. Vendors face scrutiny on service life, product support, upgrades, indigenous content targeting 50% per DAP-2020, and Transfer of Technology (ToT). Responses are due within 21 days to the Directorate General of Artillery, Artillery-9, at IHQ of MoD (Army).





This initiative aligns with India's push for self-reliance, building on existing systems like the Swathi WLR, which detects artillery up to 30-40 km with phased array technology. Unlike legacy radars, MMLR's AESA base promises electronic scanning for faster beam steering and multi-mode flexibility. Recent discussions highlight its role in countering evolving threats like drone swarms and hypersonic projectiles in South Asian contexts.





Procurement falls under the 'Make' category of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, soliciting Indian vendors—OEMs, integrators, or start-ups—with proven infrastructure and financials. Emphasis lies on critical technologies like AESA modules, potentially indigenously developed by DRDO's LRDE, reducing import dependency. Timelines seek prototype development details, production capacity, and costs, with user trials for validation.





Induction of MMLR will bolster artillery regiments' transparency, integrating with Battlefield Management Systems for real-time data fusion. It promises low RCS detection for stealthy UAS and helicopters, IFF support, and links to air defence guns and missile systems. Overall, this radar represents a leap towards integrated, network-centric warfare for the Indian Army.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)





