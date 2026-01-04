



DCX Systems Limited, a Bangalore-based defence and aerospace manufacturer, has secured a major purchase order worth ₹52.42 crore from Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Limited in Israel for the supply of cable and wire harness assemblies.





This order forms the bulk of a larger announcement where DCX reported total orders amounting to ₹57.67 crore, including ₹5.25 crore from various domestic and international customers for similar assemblies.





The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Raneal Advanced Systems Private Limited, also bagged ₹2.52 crore in orders for printed circuit board assemblies, pushing the group's recent wins to over ₹60 crore.





Established in 2011 and headquartered in Bangalore Rural, Karnataka, DCX specialises in system integration, cable and wire harness manufacturing, and testing for defence and aerospace sectors.





Operating from a 70,000 square foot AS9100D-certified facility in the Hi-Tech Defence and Aerospace Park SEZ, DCX handles complex sub-systems with full environmental and electrical testing capabilities.





As an Indian Offset Partner for global OEMs, DCX supports electronic warfare, radar, sensors, and surveillance systems, aligning with India's Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.





Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, an Israeli firm with over 75 years of experience, develops cutting-edge solutions like Iron Dome, David's Sling, Spike missiles, and Trophy active protection systems.





The collaboration underscores deepening Indo-Israeli defence ties, with DCX previously securing orders from Rafael, ELTA Systems, and Elbit Systems for harnesses and antennas.





Such contracts highlight DCX's growing export footprint, as cable and wire harnesses are critical for interconnecting avionics, missiles, and naval systems in Rafael's air, land, and sea platforms.





The announcement, disclosed via BSE and NSE under Regulation 30, reflects DCX's operational efficiency and quality standards amid a robust order book exceeding ₹2,600 crore as of late 2025.





This Rafael order, valued at approximately $5.7 million, reinforces DCX's position in high-reliability electronics, vital for mission-critical defence applications requiring precision and durability.





Amid global supply chain shifts, Indian firms like DCX benefit from diversified partnerships, enhancing indigenous capabilities while fulfilling international demands for specialised assemblies.





The deal signals sustained momentum in India's private defence sector, where export orders now complement domestic procurements from PSUs like Bharat Electronics Limited.





DCX's vertical integration—from design evaluation to kitting—ensures cost-effective manufacturability, positioning it for future radar and UAV programs. As geopolitical tensions rise, such Indo-Israeli synergies bolster regional security through advanced, reliable electro-mechanical components.





​IDN (With Agency Inputs)







