India's Ministry of External Affairs has labelled recent developments in Venezuela a 'matter of deep concern', reaffirming support for the well-being and safety of its people amid the US capture of President Nicolás Maduro.





The statement urges all parties to resolve issues peacefully through dialogue to ensure regional peace and stability. India's Embassy in Caracas remains in touch with the local Indian community, offering necessary assistance during this fluid situation.





The United States executed 'Operation Absolute Resolve' on Saturday, involving special forces that captured Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from a safe house near Caracas, knocking out electricity in parts of the capital. President Donald Trump announced the success from his Mar-a-Lago resort, stating the US would administer Venezuela temporarily until a safe transition occurs.





Maduro, indicted on narco-terrorism and cocaine importation charges, arrived in New York and faces arraignment in Manhattan federal court, held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.





Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, positioned as Maduro's successor by some officials, denounced the capture as a 'kidnapping' and demanded his immediate release on state television.





She affirmed Maduro as the sole legitimate president while launching a national defence council, yet signalled openness to US dialogue despite vowing Venezuela would never become a colony. Trump noted contact with Rodríguez, describing her as cooperative under the circumstances.





India-Venezuela ties, once anchored in substantial crude oil imports where India ranked as a top Asian buyer, have dwindled sharply since 2019 due to US sanctions curtailing flows. In FY2025, imports totalled just USD 364.5 million, with oil comprising USD 255.3 million, rendering current trade minimal and unlikely to face major disruption from Maduro's fall.





Historical peaks saw Venezuela supplying over 30 per cent of India's regional imports in 2012-13, but diversification has reduced dependence.





Global reactions split sharply, with allies like Russia, China, Iran, and several Latin American states condemning the US action as an aggression violating sovereignty. The UK expressed no regrets over Maduro's removal, while the EU called for restraint and a democratic transition. Legal experts question the operation's legality without congressional approval, evoking comparisons to past interventions like Panama or Iraq.





India's measured response avoids naming the US or critiquing sovereignty breaches, prioritising people-centric support and monitoring amid longstanding but faded energy links.





This stance aligns with New Delhi's non-aligned diplomacy, focusing on stability without alienating key partners like the US or oil suppliers. As Maduro's court date looms, the crisis tests regional dynamics and India's strategic interests in Latin America.





Agencies

​



