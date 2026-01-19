



Rajnath Singh, India's Defence Minister, highlighted the evolving complexity of modern warfare during his address at the inaugural ceremony of a medium calibre ammunition facility by Solar Industries.





He emphasised that conflicts now extend far beyond traditional borders, incorporating new dimensions such as energy security, trade dynamics, tariffs, supply chains, technology, and information warfare.





Wars, he noted, have grown intensely multifaceted, affecting ordinary citizens directly rather than remaining confined to battlefields. This shift demands preparation on a war footing, with rapid adaptation to emerging methods unseen in conventional conflicts.





Singh pointed out that India's defence preparedness has strengthened accordingly, encompassing heightened border vigilance, advanced weaponry, hardware upgrades, and robust industrial manufacturing capabilities.





A key pillar of this progress, he asserted, is a strong defence industrial base bolstered by private sector research and development, alongside increased production. The government aims for private sector contributions to reach at least 50 per cent of total defence manufacturing output.





Reflecting on historical constraints, Singh recalled a time when defence production was exclusively a public sector domain, with private participation virtually absent despite its untapped potential and capacity.





Challenges and scepticism surrounded private involvement as India pursued 'Atmanirbharta' or self-reliance. However, the current administration has actively opened the sector through policy reforms and procedural simplifications, placing firm trust in private enterprise.





These measures have yielded tangible benefits, including superior quality, adherence to timelines, enhanced productivity, and reliable delivery. India's defence ecosystem has undergone significant improvement as a result.





Singh praised the private sector's scientific temperament and technology-driven approach, noting it now leads public entities in research and development efforts.





India is accelerating towards becoming a major global arms exporter, with domestic defence production surging from ₹46,000 crore in 2014 to over ₹1.50 lakh crore today. Private sector input within this totals ₹30,000 crore.





Defence exports have risen dramatically from ₹1,000 crore a decade ago to ₹25,000 crore now, with an ambitious target of ₹50,000 crore by 2029-30.





Addressing past vulnerabilities, Singh mentioned acute ammunition shortages that the government has overcome through self-reliance initiatives. He commended the Solar Group for its pivotal role in producing Pinaka missiles and the Nagastra drone, deployed effectively in Operation Sindoor.





The government's vision extends to positioning India as the world's premier hub for ammunition production, underscoring the facility's inauguration as a milestone in this journey.





Singh's remarks underscore a transformative era in India's defence landscape, where private sector dynamism intersects with strategic policy to navigate the unprecedented complexities of contemporary warfare.





Based On PTI Report







