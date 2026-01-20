



MosChip Technologies, a Hyderabad-based semiconductor firm, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully delivering a custom System-on-Chip (SoC) to the Space Applications Centre (SAC), the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) premier research and development laboratory.





This accomplishment centres on the silicon bring-up of the SoC, developed on a sophisticated 28nm technology node, marking the culmination of a comprehensive turnkey Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) program.





The project transitioned seamlessly from the initial netlist phase to fully functional, packaged silicon, demonstrating MosChip's prowess in managing complex silicon engineering. Beyond core design, the company handled substrate design for a advanced 10-layer Flip-Chip Ceramic Ball Grid Array (FC-CBGA) package.





Rigorous validation on Automated Test Equipment (ATE) ensured the hardware met the exacting performance standards demanded by India's Satellite Navigation Program, known as NavIC.





MosChip's integrated turnkey approach proved instrumental, encompassing every critical phase from Design for Testability (DFT) architecture and physical design to package routing and post-silicon validation.





By retaining single-owner accountability across the entire lifecycle, the firm minimised interface risks and accelerated development timelines. This cohesive execution across silicon fabrication, packaging, and testing delivered validated engineering samples to SAC, paving the way for manufacturing in space-borne applications.





SAC, as a centre of excellence, specialises in pioneering satellite systems for communication, earth observation, and navigation, serving both national needs and international partners. This collaboration exemplifies the burgeoning partnership between India's private semiconductor sector and its national space program, bolstering the nation's self-reliance in deep-tech innovation.





The delivery underscores MosChip's stature with over 25 years of expertise and more than 600 successful tape-outs, positioning it as a reliable ally for mission-critical silicon projects.





This achievement not only advances India's NavIC constellation—designed for precise positioning, navigation, and timing services—but also highlights the role of indigenous firms in reducing dependency on foreign semiconductor supply chains.





As space applications demand radiation-hardened, high-reliability components, MosChip's success in delivering space-grade silicon signals a maturing ecosystem for India's ambitions in satellite navigation and beyond.





In the broader context, such partnerships align with national initiatives like Make in India and the push for Atmanirbhar Bharat in semiconductors. MosChip's end-to-end delivery model could set a precedent for future ISRO projects, potentially extending to advanced payloads for Gaganyaan or next-generation earth observation satellites.





