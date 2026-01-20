



India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is intensifying its efforts in next-generation electronic warfare technologies, aiming to position the nation as a global defence leader by 2047.





Speaking on the sidelines of the Electronic Warfare Conference-India (EWCI) in Bangalore, DRDO Director General for Electronics and Communication Systems, BK Das, outlined key priorities including spectrum dominance and self-reliance in defence production.





The conference served as a vital platform to unite stakeholders from industry, academia, and research institutions. Das emphasised that this collaboration is essential in the rapidly evolving domain of electronic warfare, where collective innovation can drive progress.





Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, indigenous technology development is gaining significant momentum alongside global participation. Das highlighted DRDO's focus on futuristic technologies that promise to redefine warfare over the coming decades.





Central to these efforts is achieving spectrum dominance through cognitive learning systems. Emerging fields such as photonics and quantum technologies are also under active exploration, offering enhanced flexibility, agility, and decisive capabilities in electronic warfare scenarios.





Photonics, which harnesses the science of light for generating, manipulating, and detecting photons, integrates optics with electronics. This interdisciplinary approach holds potential breakthroughs in telecommunications, computing, medicine, and advanced defence applications.





Das assured that budgetary constraints have never hindered DRDO's ambitions. He noted the organisation's consistent support from the ministry, enabling sustained investment in cutting-edge technologies.





Turning to indigenous fighter aircraft programs, Das stressed the imperative for India to dominate the skies with homegrown platforms, weapons, and sensors. He described the current TEJAS MK-1 and MK-1A as merely the beginning of this journey.





The AMCA project has received official sanction and involves joint efforts by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), and DRDO. Stealth technology, Das asserted, is indispensable for sky dominance in contemporary combat environments.





DRDO has also made strides in indigenous sensors and weapon systems. The Uttam Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar has demonstrated world-class performance, often surpassing global benchmarks in key aspects.





This radar, alongside jammers, weapon systems, and missiles, stands ready for integration into fighter platforms. The TEJAS MK-1 is fully operational, while MK-1A deliveries will adhere to scheduled timelines.





These developments underpin India's push for self-reliance, providing the Indian Air Force (IAF) with indigenous air superiority capabilities. Sources indicate that Tejas variants are pivotal in this strategic shift.





DRDO's multifaceted initiatives in electronic warfare, advanced computing, and fighter aviation signal a robust trajectory towards technological autonomy and global leadership in defence.





Based On PTI Report







