



India has marked a significant milestone in its ambitious space program by inviting domestic industry to contribute to the construction of its Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS).





The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), through its Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), has issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) for the fabrication of two sets of the BAS-01 structure, the inaugural module for the nation's planned space station in low Earth orbit.





This development underscores India's determination to achieve self-reliance in space technology. The BAS represents the next frontier following the successful Chandrayaan missions and the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program. By engaging Indian aerospace manufacturers, ISRO aims to leverage indigenous expertise for this critical infrastructure.





The BAS-01 module forms the foundational element of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, designed to support long-duration human presence in space.





Once operational, it will facilitate advanced microgravity research, technology demonstrations, and preparations for deeper space exploration. This module will orbit at an altitude conducive to frequent resupply and crew rotations.





The tender strictly limits participation to qualified Indian entities, reflecting the government's push for Atmanirbhar Bharat in strategic sectors. Foreign companies face exclusion, ensuring that sensitive space technologies remain under domestic control. This approach aligns with broader policies prioritising national security in aerospace development.





Firms from countries sharing land borders with India may participate only under stringent conditions. Such bidders must hold registration with the Registration Committee under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). This provision stems from government guidelines aimed at safeguarding strategic interests amid regional geopolitical dynamics.





Interested parties have until 8 March 2026 to submit their EoIs, providing ample time for preparation. The VSSC's call emphasises capabilities in precision manufacturing, structural integrity for space environments, and adherence to rigorous quality standards. Successful bidders will play a pivotal role in realising India's vision of a sovereign space presence.





The Bharatiya Antariksh Station builds on ISRO's proven track record. With the Gaganyaan program nearing crewed test flights, the BAS will extend India's human spaceflight envelope beyond suborbital missions. It promises to enable experiments in materials science, biology, and fluid dynamics under microgravity, yielding benefits for healthcare, agriculture, and manufacturing on Earth.





Indigenous industry involvement accelerates technology transfer and skill development. Companies like Larsen & Toubro, Godrej Aerospace, and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)—with their experience in launch vehicle components—stand poised to respond. This collaboration could spawn spin-offs in advanced composites and welding techniques tailored for space.





Strategically, the BAS positions India among an elite group of spacefaring nations. Only a handful, including the United States, Russia, China, and a Europe-led consortium, operate or plan independent stations. India's station will enhance its stature in international forums like the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.





Economically, the project stimulates job creation and innovation ecosystems. The EoI could inject billions into the supply chain, from raw materials to testing facilities. It also fosters public-private partnerships, mirroring successes in the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) program.





The EoI's issuance on 20 January 2026 coincides with heightened national focus on space achievements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of tripling India's space economy to $44 billion by 2033 gains momentum here. Successful execution could catalyse investments and exports in space hardware.





Public enthusiasm runs high, with social media buzzing over ISRO's feats. The BAS evokes national pride, akin to the Mars Orbiter Mission's triumph on a shoestring budget. Educational outreach may intensify, inspiring the next generation of engineers.





This EoI heralds a collaborative era for India's space odyssey. Domestic industry now holds the key to orbiting sovereignty, propelling the nation towards a stellar future.





