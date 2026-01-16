



Dassault Aviation, the French manufacturer renowned for its advanced fighter jets, appears poised to ramp up production of Rafale aircraft at its forthcoming facility in Nagpur, India.





Reports indicate the company could manufacture up to 24 jets annually once the plant reaches full capacity. This development forms part of a broader Indo-French collaboration aimed at bolstering India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities.





The Nagpur facility, located in Maharashtra's MIHAN special economic zone, represents a significant investment by Dassault. Construction is progressing swiftly, with the first assembly line expected to commence operations by late 2027 or early 2028. This move aligns with India's push for 'Make in India' under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reducing reliance on imports for high-end combat aircraft.





Indian private sector giants such as TATA Advanced Systems, Mahindra Defence Systems, and Dynamatic Technologies are set to integrate deeply into the Rafale supply chain. These firms will handle critical components like fuselages, wings, avionics assemblies, and engine parts. Their involvement ensures substantial local value addition, potentially exceeding 70 per cent for each aircraft produced.





Tata, with its established aerospace division, is likely to lead in airframe manufacturing and final assembly processes. Mahindra brings expertise in aerostructures and weapon integration, while Dynamatic specialises in precision hydraulic systems and landing gear. Dozens of smaller tier-2 and tier-3 suppliers from across India will contribute subsystems, fostering a robust domestic ecosystem.





This partnership builds on the 2016 inter-governmental agreement for 36 Rafale jets, now expanding into licensed production. Dassault's commitment addresses past concerns over technology transfer, with offsets valued at over €4 billion already flowing into Indian industry. The Nagpur plant could eventually produce variants tailored for the Indian Air Force and Navy, including potential exports.





Economically, the venture promises thousands of direct and indirect jobs in Nagpur and surrounding regions. Skill development programmes will train local engineers in advanced composites, digital manufacturing, and quality assurance to Dassault's exacting standards. This infusion of expertise will ripple through India's broader aerospace sector.





Geopolitically, the deal strengthens Indo-French strategic ties amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific. The Rafale's multirole capabilities—encompassing air superiority, deep strikes, and nuclear deterrence—enhance India's operational edge against adversaries like China and Pakistan. Local production mitigates supply chain vulnerabilities exposed during global disruptions.





Challenges remain, including technology absorption timelines and certification hurdles for locally made parts. Dassault insists on maintaining stringent airworthiness standards, which may initially limit output to 12 jets per year before scaling up. Regulatory approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and military authorities will be pivotal.





For India's defence industry, this marks a leap from assembly to co-development. Firms like Tata and Mahindra gain invaluable experience that could position them for future projects, such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Dynamatic's role in mission-critical systems underscores the growing maturity of private players.





The supply chain's diversification involves over 50 Indian companies, spanning electronics from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to composites from Reliance Aerostructure. This network not only supports Rafale but could service other platforms, creating a virtuous cycle of innovation and self-reliance.





Environmentally, the Nagpur plant incorporates sustainable practices, including water recycling and energy-efficient assembly lines. Dassault's collaboration with local authorities ensures compliance with Maharashtra's green norms, balancing industrial growth with ecological concerns.





Looking ahead, successful execution could pave the way for 114 additional Rafales under India's Multi-Role Fighter programme. Exports from Nagpur to friendly nations like Indonesia or the UAE remain a possibility, amplifying India's global defence footprint. This endeavour exemplifies how strategic partnerships can transform national ambitions into tangible capabilities.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)











