



India's ambitious push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing has reached a pivotal moment with the impending approval of a ₹30,000-crore deal for co-developing a fighter jet engine.





This landmark agreement involves French aerospace giant Safran partnering with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to power the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





The proposal now awaits final clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The deal has already navigated key hurdles within the government machinery. It secured endorsement from the Defence Ministry during a high-level meeting led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Subsequently, it passed scrutiny at the National Security Council (NSC), which has been intimately involved in the AMCA's planning stages from the outset.





Further vetting came from the Expenditure department of the Finance Ministry, completing the inter-ministerial consultations. With these clearances in place, only the CCS's nod remains, marking the last procedural step before work commences on this transformative project.





The CCS itself is a formidable body, comprising not just the Prime Minister but also the ministers for defence, external affairs, home affairs, and finance, alongside the National Security Advisor. Its approval will unlock funding and initiate collaborative efforts between Safran and DRDO, aligning with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative for indigenous capabilities.





Safran's selection followed intensive evaluations of multiple global contenders. American firm General Electric (GE) and British manufacturer Rolls-Royce were the primary rivals, while Russian entities also signalled interest. After rigorous discussions, Safran's technical expertise and collaborative track record tipped the scales in its favour.





This partnership underscores a strategic pivot towards co-development rather than outright imports, fostering technology transfer and local production. The AMCA, envisioned as a fifth-generation stealth fighter, demands advanced propulsion systems capable of supporting supercruise, stealth features, and network-centric warfare—areas where Safran's M88 engine heritage, proven in Rafale jets, offers substantial promise.





India's historical ties with French aerospace further bolster the choice. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has operated Anglo-French Jaguars for decades, alongside Mirage-2000s, and more recently inducted Rafale fighters—a platform also adopted by the Navy. These collaborations have built mutual trust and operational familiarity.





In stark contrast, ongoing challenges with GE engines for the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) highlight the risks of dependency on single suppliers. Despite the LCA's largely indigenous design under DRDO's stewardship, GE has delivered only five F404 engines to date, hampered by persistent supply chain disruptions.





Highly placed sources attribute these delays to global logistics snarls, which have rippled through the TEJAS MK-1A program. Originally slated for 180 aircraft—83 in the initial tranche and 97 subsequently—the project faces setbacks, leaving squadrons understrength.





Glimmers of progress offer some respite. Five additional engines are slated for delivery within the next three months, coinciding with the fiscal year's end. Another 20 are expected in the ensuing financial year, potentially enabling the IAF to stand up at least one squadron.





Full delivery of the remaining engines stretches to 2032, a full seven years after the programme's inception. This timeline underscores the urgency for alternatives like the AMCA engine deal, which promises to insulate future programmes from such vulnerabilities.





The AMCA project itself represents a quantum leap for Indian aviation. Designed as a 25-tonne, twin-engine stealth platform, it aims to replace ageing fleets with capabilities for internal weapons bays, advanced avionics, and AI-driven mission systems. Engine co-development is its cornerstone, targeting a 110-130 kN thrust class with full-authority digital engine control.





Safran's role will likely involve adapting its M88 core or developing a new variant, potentially incorporating 3D-printed components and variable-cycle technologies. DRDO's Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) will lead integration, drawing on prior Kaveri engine lessons to achieve self-reliance benchmarks.





Financially, the ₹30,000-crore outlay spans design, prototyping, testing, and initial production. It aligns with the government's Defence Acquisition Procedure, emphasising strategic partnerships over traditional offsets. Successful execution could catalyse a private sector engine ecosystem, involving firms like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and private players such as TATA Advanced Systems.





Geopolitically, the deal strengthens Indo-French defence ties amid shifting global alignments. With Rafale exports and joint exercises like Garuda, France emerges as a reliable partner, contrasting with US export controls and UK supply constraints. It also sidesteps Russian dependencies, vital as India balances ties with Moscow amid Ukraine-related sanctions.





For the IAF, facing a squadron shortfall below 30 against a sanctioned 42, the AMCA cannot arrive soon enough. Prototypes are targeted for 2028-29, with induction by the mid-2030s. A robust engine programme is non-negotiable to meet these timelines and counter regional threats from China and Pakistan.





Broader implications extend to India's aerospace industrial base. The deal could spur investments in metallurgy, composites, and digital twins, creating thousands of high-skill jobs in hubs like Bangalore and Hyderabad. It dovetails with ongoing initiatives like the iDEX scheme and production-linked incentives for defence manufacturing.





Yet challenges persist. Technology absorption, intellectual property negotiations, and certification under stringent airworthiness standards demand meticulous execution. Past projects like the Kaveri engine, which faltered on thrust deficits, serve as cautionary tales.





CCS approval, expected imminently, will signal unequivocal commitment. Prime Minister Modi's leadership has already greenlit mega-projects like Agnipath and border infrastructure; this engine pact fits seamlessly into that vision of a secure, self-reliant India.





As work begins post-clearance, Safran and DRDO engineers will converge on testbeds, aiming for a flying testbed demonstration by 2030. Success here could position India among elite nations mastering fighter engine design, reshaping South Asian airpower dynamics for decades.





