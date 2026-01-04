



Bangalore-based MSA Global Technology & Engineering Pvt Ltd has secured a significant supply order from the Indian Army for over 50,000 ice axes and shovels, marking a milestone in indigenous production that eliminates imports of these essential high-altitude tools for the first time.





Established in 2015 and headquartered in Delhi with key manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, the company specialises in precision engineering for aerospace and defence sectors. Its state-of-the-art centre of excellence supports high-tolerance component production, aligning well with military requirements for durable mountaineering gear.





The contract announcement, shared via LinkedIn in early December 2025, underscores MSA Global's growing role in defence indigenisation. This Bangalore firm, employing 51-200 staff, has rapidly expanded its portfolio to include critical Army supplies, building on prior achievements like pioneering all-metal barrels for the GRAD BM-21 rocket launcher system in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science.





Ice axes and shovels are vital for the Indian Army's operations in super high-altitude areas, such as along the Line of Actual Control with China, where troops face extreme conditions in regions like Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. These tools enable snow clearance, trench digging, and climbing, directly impacting combat readiness and soldier safety in sub-zero terrains.





Historically, the Army imported such specialised clothing and mountaineering equipment (SCME), but aggressive indigenisation efforts have achieved 97 per cent self-reliance across 55 of 57 SCME items by late 2025, with the rest in trials. This contract exemplifies that progress, shifting from foreign dependency to domestic manufacturing and cutting costs while enhancing supply chain security.





The 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives, prioritised under the Ministry of Defence, have driven this shift across ammunition, gear, and equipment. The Army's procurement division has slashed import reliance dramatically—from 35-40 per cent in ammunition budgets to under 10 per cent—extending similar gains to non-lethal tools like ice axes.





MSA Global's success builds on years of R&D, including metallurgy advancements for high-stress applications, positioning it as a key private player amid partnerships with public sector undertakings. Supplying over 50,000 units will bolster stockpiles for multiple regiments deployed in high-altitude posts, reducing vulnerabilities to global disruptions.





This deal arrives amid heightened border tensions, where indigenous gear ensures faster replenishment and customisation to Indian terrain needs. It also stimulates Bengaluru's defence ecosystem, a hub for firms like HAL and private innovators, fostering job creation and technology transfer.





Economically, indigenisation saves billions in foreign exchange; for instance, ammunition imports alone once consumed substantial portions of the Army's ₹20,000 crore annual budget. For tools like these, domestic production via MSMEs like MSA Global lowers unit costs through economies of scale and eliminates duties.





Future implications include expanded contracts for MSA Global, potentially in UAV components or artillery parts, given its proven track record. The Army's focus on economic order quantities for niche items further supports such vendors, aiming for 100 per cent self-reliance by 2026.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







