



Precision Electronics Ltd (PEL), based in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has secured a government contract valued at approximately ₹2.7 crore for the supply of masts and tripods.





This order, placed by a government entity in the aerospace and defence segment, underscores the company's growing footprint in India's strategic defence ecosystem. The contract requires PEL to deliver these specialised elevation systems along with related accessories, tailored precisely to the customer's specifications.





Founded in 1979, PEL has evolved into a prominent hi-tech enterprise specialising in the design, development, and manufacture of tactical infrastructure solutions, including telescopic masts, tripods, and pedestals.





Headquartered in Noida with 201-500 employees, the firm serves sectors such as telecom, security, government, and automotive, with a strong emphasis on military communications, electronic warfare, and integrated surveillance systems. Its product portfolio extends to power electronics, anti-drone solutions, and system integration for critical infrastructures like railways and oil & gas.





The masts and tripods in question align with PEL's specialised roof-top mast systems, engineered for elevating smaller payloads such as cameras, radios, illuminating systems, and broadcast equipment. These robust, vehicle-mountable or building-integrated structures support deployments in dense urban environments, including base stations for DMR, TETRA, LoRA, LTE, 5G cellular, and anti-drone applications. Such equipment proves vital for signals intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and secure communications in defence operations.





This latest ₹2.73 crore order, disclosed in compliance with SEBI Regulation 30, marks a continuation of PEL's defence order wins, following similar contracts like a ₹1.12 crore deal for quadripods/tripods in November 2025 and a ₹3 crore supply order in late December 2025. An additional ₹2.16 crore machined parts order from a private defence entity further highlights the firm's diversified defence engagements. Execution of the current contract falls within the financial year, bolstering PEL's order book amid India's push for indigenous manufacturing.





PEL's defence credentials include past projects such as the SITIC contract for connecting air bases to IACCS nodes and establishing operations control rooms, demonstrating its expertise in aerospace and tactical deployments. The company's infrastructure, including a 6,500 square metre facility in Noida for PCBs and telecom equipment, supports high-volume production of these precision-engineered products. With no related party transactions involved, these orders reflect pure merit-based selections in a competitive landscape.





Financially, PEL maintains a market capitalisation around ₹239 crore, with recent revenue at ₹62.2 crore and profit at ₹0.95 crore, trading at 16.8 times book value. Promoter holding stands at 50.5 per cent, signalling stable governance amid low interest coverage ratios that warrant monitoring. Stock performance has shown robust growth, with one-year returns exceeding 61 per cent, buoyed by defence sector tailwinds.





In the broader context of India's defence indigenisation drive under initiatives like Make in India, contracts such as this reinforce PEL's role as a reliable OEM for elevation and positioning solutions critical to modern warfare and border security. The confidentiality surrounding the client—typical for defence deals—highlights the sensitive nature of the end-use, potentially linking to radar systems, surveillance masts, or mobile command units. As geopolitical tensions persist in South Asia, demand for such ruggedised, deployable hardware remains strong.





PEL's legacy of over four decades positions it well to capitalise on expanding opportunities in aerospace R&D, electronic warfare, and cyber-physical systems. Future growth may hinge on scaling production capacity—currently robust for monthly outputs—and securing technology transfers for advanced masts integrating 5G or quantum-secure communications. This ₹2.7 crore win not only enhances revenue visibility but also elevates PEL's stature among PSUs and private players in the defence supply chain.





