



Space-Z Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., based in Tamil Nadu, has introduced MarineSky-365, a long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle tailored for maritime defence. This platform targets the escalating demands on naval and air forces for uninterrupted surveillance over expansive sea and air domains.





Maritime security operations worldwide have grown prohibitively costly and resource-heavy. Conventional manned aircraft incur steep fuel expenses, require sizable crews, and necessitate robust infrastructure, rendering persistent operations unsustainable.





Many current unmanned systems suffer from curtailed endurance, curtailing their utility for round-the-clock coverage. Such limitations render comprehensive maritime domain awareness logistically arduous and economically burdensome.





MarineSky-365 counters these issues with its hybrid-energy propulsion, enabling extended autonomous missions across sea and air environments. The UAV promises year-round, AI-driven surveillance to bolster maritime security while slashing operational expenditures.





Space-Z Aerospace, a pioneer in indigenous drone technology, leverages robust R&D backed by ex-DRDO advisors and former defence officers. The firm holds certifications including DGCA approval, ISO 9001:2015, and Make in India recognition, underscoring its commitment to quality and self-reliance.





Headquartered in Tamil Nadu, Space-Z benefits from the state's burgeoning aerospace ecosystem, bolstered by initiatives involving IN-SPACe and DRDO. Developments like MRO facilities at Hosur and Parandur airports position the region as a hub for defence aviation innovation.





The company's defence portfolio emphasises high-performance UAVs for military, naval, and air force roles, with weapon integration and endurance platforms in focus. While agricultural drones form its operational backbone—serving over 10,000 farmers—defence R&D aims for prototypes by 2028.





MarineSky-365 embodies India's push towards Atmanirbhar in defence, addressing vulnerabilities in the Indian Ocean Region amid rising threats from piracy, smuggling, and adversarial naval activities. Its design supports persistent ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance), vital for India's blue-water navy ambitions.





Global parallels include platforms like the MQ-9 Reaper or MQ-4C Triton, which offer long loiter times but at immense import costs. MarineSky-365's indigenous hybrid powertrain—likely blending solar, fuel cells, and batteries—could democratise such capabilities for cost-sensitive operations.





Though detailed specifications remain forthcoming, the UAV's nomenclature suggests 365-day operational ethos, implying endurance exceeding 24 hours per sortie. AI integration facilitates real-time data processing, target identification, and swarm compatibility for scaled surveillance.





Tamil Nadu's aerospace surge aligns with national priorities, fostering clusters for UAV manufacturing and testing. Space-Z's nationwide footprint and client satisfaction metrics position it to secure contracts from DRDO, Indian Navy, or Coast Guard.





Challenges persist in scaling hybrid UAVs, including energy density, autonomy in contested electromagnetic environments, and ruggedization for maritime ops. Yet, Space-Z's precision manufacturing expertise signals readiness to iterate swiftly.





The unveiling invites collaborations with academia, industry, and international partners, potentially accelerating tech maturation. Contact via info@spacezaerospace.com heralds pathways for joint ventures in advancing maritime autonomy.





In essence, MarineSky-365 heralds a paradigm shift, transforming fiscal and logistical hurdles into strategic assets for persistent domain awareness.





​Agencies







