



US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, stating that America is keeping a close eye on Tehran as a substantial naval armada advances towards the Gulf region. Speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One following his attendance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump highlighted the deployment's role in applying pressure on Iran's leadership.





The president described the flotilla as a significant show of force, designed primarily as a deterrent. "We're watching Iran," he remarked, emphasising vigilance without immediate intent for confrontation. He expressed a preference for avoiding escalation, noting, "I'd rather not see anything happen, but we're watching them very closely."





Reports indicate that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, along with its accompanying strike group, has been rerouted from the South China Sea towards the Middle East. This repositioning underscores the urgency of the situation and America's readiness to respond to perceived threats from Iran.





Trump's comments come against a backdrop of allegations that Iran plans mass executions of anti-government protesters, claims that Tehran has firmly denied. The Iranian leadership has dismissed these reports as fabrications, amid ongoing domestic unrest where demonstrations have faced a harsh crackdown by authorities.





In further remarks to US media, Trump reiterated hopes that military action could be averted but stood firm on Iran's nuclear ambitions. "They can't do the nuclear. If they do it, it's going to happen again," he warned, alluding to previous US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.





Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has countered with a strong message of resolve. He declared that any assault on Iranian soil would provoke a full-scale response, with Tehran prepared to retaliate "with everything we have."





This naval movement occurs within a broader context of strategic rivalry between Washington and Tehran over Middle Eastern influence. Tensions have simmered for years, exacerbated by Iran's regional proxies, its ballistic missile programme, and persistent questions over its nuclear intentions.





The US deployment signals a return to a hardline posture under Trump's administration, echoing his first-term policy of maximum pressure on Iran. Analysts suggest the flotilla could include additional destroyers, cruisers, and support vessels, bolstering air and missile defence capabilities in the Gulf.





Domestic protests in Iran, sparked by economic woes and demands for political reform, have intensified scrutiny on the regime. Security forces' response has drawn international condemnation, with Trump citing protester crackdowns as partial justification for the military build-up.





Tehran's warnings highlight the risk of miscalculation in this volatile theatre. The Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for global oil shipments, remains a flashpoint, where past Iranian actions have disrupted shipping and heightened fears of wider conflict.





Trump's measured tone—balancing deterrence with de-escalation rhetoric—aims to reassure allies while projecting strength. Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have long urged a robust US presence to counter Iranian influence.





As the armada approaches, satellite imagery and open-source intelligence are tracking its progress. The USS Abraham Lincoln's capabilities, including F-35 stealth fighters and advanced radar systems, position it as a formidable asset against potential Iranian aggression.





International observers note that this episode revives memories of 2019 tensions, when similar deployments followed attacks on oil tankers and US drones. Diplomatic channels remain open, though backchannel talks appear stalled.





The implications extend beyond the Gulf, potentially affecting global energy markets and alliances. A misstep could draw in regional powers, complicating US efforts in other hotspots like Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific.





For now, both sides appear locked in a game of brinkmanship, with Trump betting on naval might to compel restraint from Tehran.





Based On ANI Report







