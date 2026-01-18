



US Congressman Rich McCormick, a Republican aligned with Donald Trump, has underscored the robust economic ties between India and the United States, drawing a stark contrast with Pakistan.





Speaking at an event hosted by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on 12 January, McCormick highlighted India's role as a burgeoning economic powerhouse.





He pointed out that Pakistan, despite its population exceeding 300 million, fails to channel investments into America, either incoming or outgoing. In contrast, India not only attracts substantial investments but also reciprocates by directing capital towards the US, fostering a symbiotic relationship.





McCormick emphasised India's ascent as a nation establishing itself as a dominant force across various regions. He noted the growing influence of India's middle class on the global market, positioning it as a key driver of international economic dynamics.





Talent emerges as a critical factor in this narrative, according to McCormick. India supplies a tremendous pool of skilled professionals, not merely through emigration but by filling vital gaps in the global workforce, thereby enhancing productivity and innovation.





Pushing away a partner like India could spell "big trouble" for the US, McCormick warned. He advocated for embracing Indians as friends to secure peace and prosperity, cautioning that alienation would invite significant challenges for all parties involved.





These remarks arrive amid tensions in US-India relations, particularly over trade disputes and tariffs. Democratic Congressman Ami Bera, who joined the discussion, acknowledged these frictions but reaffirmed a commitment to a enduring strategic and economic partnership that transcends short-term hurdles.





Bera elaborated that disagreements on tariffs, visas, and market access pale in comparison to the broader alliance. He stressed that US companies regard India as a prime investment destination, pouring in multibillion-dollar commitments.





Notably, Bera echoed McCormick's sentiment by observing the absence of similar large-scale American investments in Pakistan. This pattern underscores India's preferential status in US strategic calculus.





Both lawmakers concurred that the imperative for cooperation outweighs discord. Bera described this approach as "playing the long game," prioritising sustained mutual benefits over immediate conflicts.





McCormick's comments reflect a broader Republican perspective under Trump's influence, which often favours transactional partnerships with high economic yield. India's demographic dividend, burgeoning middle class, and investment flows align seamlessly with this outlook.





India's economic trajectory supports these assertions. With a rapidly expanding middle class projected to exceed 500 million by decade's end, it wields considerable purchasing power and entrepreneurial drive on the world stage.





The US benefits immensely from Indian talent in sectors like technology, healthcare, and engineering. Indian professionals staff key roles in Silicon Valley firms and contribute to advancements in AI, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals.





Bilateral trade volumes exemplify this vitality. In 2025, US-India trade surpassed $200 billion, with India emerging as a top source of skilled migration and a hub for manufacturing diversification away from China.





Strategic imperatives further cement this bond. Shared concerns over regional stability, counter-terrorism, and Indo-Pacific security draw the nations closer, evident in initiatives like the Quad alliance.





Pakistan's economic profile, by comparison, lags significantly. Beset by political instability, debt burdens, and security challenges, it attracts far less foreign direct investment, with US commitments remaining modest.





McCormick's invocation of population sizes highlights a poignant irony. While Pakistan's 300 million-plus populace holds potential, structural issues hinder its global integration, unlike India's proactive reforms.





Bera's input adds a bipartisan flavour, signalling cross-party consensus in Washington on India's importance. This unity bolsters prospects for navigating trade spats through dialogue and compromise.





Recent frictions, including tariff impositions and H-1B visa restrictions, test this resilience. Yet, high-level engagements, such as iCET and defence pacts, demonstrate unwavering strategic alignment. US firms like Apple, Google, and Tesla exemplify the investment surge, with supply chains shifting to India. Multibillion-dollar deals in semiconductors and renewables signal long-term confidence.





India's 'Make in India' initiative amplifies this appeal, drawing American capital into defence, aerospace, and renewables—sectors of mutual interest given the user's focus on indigenous production.





Geopolitically, India's rise countersbalance China's assertiveness, making it indispensable to US interests. McCormick's warning against alienation resonates amid efforts to fortify the democratic bloc.





Pakistan, meanwhile, navigates a delicate US-China-Pakistan triangle, diluting its appeal as a standalone partner. Limited economic reciprocity hampers deeper ties.





The CSIS event underscores think tanks' role in shaping policy discourse. Platforms like these amplify lawmakers' views, influencing congressional agendas and executive strategies.





Looking ahead, both nations eye opportunities in critical technologies. Collaborations in quantum computing, space, and hypersonics align with India's defence innovation push and US primacy goals.





McCormick's forthright comparison may irk Pakistani sensibilities but mirrors pragmatic US policymaking. Prioritising partners with tangible contributions defines modern alliances.





Bera's optimism tempers the rhetoric, framing disputes as surmountable. This balanced narrative reassures investors and stakeholders of partnership durability.





The lawmakers' dialogue spotlights India's ascent from investment recipient to global player. Embracing this trajectory promises shared dividends, while neglect risks strategic setbacks.





As US-India ties evolve, events like this reinforce the 'long game' ethos. Stakeholders in defence, tech, and trade stand to gain from deepened engagement.





Based On NDTV Report







