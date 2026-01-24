



Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has arrived in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, for a high-level meeting with her counterpart, Jens-Frederik Nielsen. The visit, which took place on Friday local time, underscores Denmark's unwavering support for the autonomous territory amid recent geopolitical tensions.





Just two days earlier, US President Donald Trump had rescinded threats of a potential American takeover of Greenland, easing immediate pressures on the region.





Frederiksen shared her enthusiasm upon landing via a post on X, stating: "Just landed in Nuuk. Glad to be back in Greenland. Looking forward to continuing the close cooperation - also in the preparations for the joint diplomatic effort. Thanks for the warm welcome, Jens-Frederik." This gesture highlights the personal rapport between the leaders at a critical juncture.





The Danish Prime Minister emphasised that her primary purpose was "to show our strong Danish support for the Greenlandic people." She described the past period as "a very, very difficult time," according to reports from China Daily. Frederiksen stressed the vital need for close collaboration with Nielsen, positioning their joint efforts as essential groundwork for future diplomatic initiatives.





"Now we will prepare to take the diplomatic and political path," Frederiksen declared, signalling a proactive stance in safeguarding Greenland's interests. The meeting forms part of a broader itinerary that included her attendance at an emergency European Union summit in Brussels on Thursday, followed by discussions with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte earlier on Friday.





The timing of Frederiksen's trip coincides with a notable de-escalation from the United States. On Thursday local time, Trump announced he would not proceed with plans to impose tariffs on certain European nations linked to the Greenland dispute, originally set for 1 February. This reversal followed what he termed a "very productive" encounter with Rutte.





In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump elaborated: "Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region.





This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America and all NATO Nations. Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st."





This development marks a temporary reprieve, yet underlying frictions persist. Washington has long eyed Greenland's strategic Arctic position and abundant mineral resources as pivotal to its national security. These assets, including rare earth elements crucial for technology and defence industries, amplify the island's global significance amid climate-driven access to new shipping routes.





However, leaders from Denmark, Greenland, and broader Europe have firmly rebuffed US overtures. They champion Greenland's right to self-determination, rooted in its status as an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark since 2009. Any external claims risk inflaming tensions within NATO and the EU.





Frederiksen's visit thus serves as a robust affirmation of Danish-Greenlandic unity, countering external pressures while fortifying preparations for multilateral diplomacy. It reflects Nuuk's growing assertiveness in international affairs, bolstered by Copenhagen's backing.





The Arctic region's escalating importance—fuelled by melting ice caps, resource competition, and military posturing—places Greenland at the epicentre of great-power rivalry. Trump's framework, if pursued, could reshape alliances, but European stakeholders remain vigilant against any erosion of sovereignty.





As Denmark and Greenland align for forthcoming negotiations, the episode illustrates the delicate interplay of security, economics, and autonomy in the High North. Observers await clarity on the proposed deal's contours and its implications for NATO cohesion.





Based On ANI Report







