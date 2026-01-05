



Delcy Rodriguez assumed the role of acting president of Venezuela late on Sunday, January 4, 2026, following the dramatic removal of Nicolas Maduro by US forces.





Venezuela's Presidential office website confirmed her appointment, releasing photographs of her chairing the first Council of Ministers meeting shortly after taking charge. This swift transition marks a pivotal moment in the country's protracted political turmoil.





Earlier that day, US President Donald Trump delivered a stark warning to Rodriguez during remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One. He demanded "total access" to Venezuela's resources, particularly its vital oil reserves, stating unequivocally, "We need total access. We need access to the oil and to other things in their country that allow us to rebuild their country." Trump's comments underscore the strategic economic interests driving US policy towards the oil-rich nation.





Trump escalated his rhetoric by threatening Rodriguez with consequences "probably worse than Maduro" should she fail to comply. Referencing prior statements to The Atlantic, he suggested Maduro's swift surrender during Saturday's US military operation set a precedent. "I don't have to tell you. I just say that she will face a situation probably worse than Maduro, because, you know, Maduro gave up immediately," Trump remarked, without specifying expected actions from the new acting president.





The backdrop to these developments remains the US military operation on Saturday that captured Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Both remain in American custody, facing federal charges of "narco-terrorism and conspiracy to traffic drugs." US authorities have confirmed their scheduled appearance before a federal judge in New York’s Southern District on Monday at 12 pm local time, marking their first court hearing.





Rodriguez responded to Trump's ultimatum with a message of reconciliation posted on Instagram. She extended an olive branch to Washington, stating, "We invite the US government to collaborate with us on an agenda of cooperation oriented towards shared development within the framework of international law."





Her statement emphasised Venezuela's commitment to "peace and peaceful coexistence" free from "external threats."





Despite the conciliatory tone, Rodriguez maintained continuity with Maduro's policies, noting that her message of dialogue "has always been President Nicolas Maduro's message, and it is the message of all of Venezuela right now." This delicate balancing act reflects her attempt to navigate both domestic Chavista loyalties and international pressures from the United States.





The Supreme Court of Venezuela formalised Rodriguez's position following Maduro's removal, positioning her as the interim leader during this period of uncertainty. Opposition figures, including Maria Corina Machado, have expressed frustration over fading hopes for their leadership, particularly after Trump's apparent reluctance to back their candidacy unequivocally.





Trump's demand for resource access revives longstanding US interests in Venezuela's vast oil reserves, estimated at over 300 billion barrels. The country's energy sector has suffered years of mismanagement under Maduro, with production plummeting from 3 million barrels per day in 2008 to under 800,000 barrels currently. US policymakers view resource access as essential for economic stabilisation and humanitarian reconstruction.





International reactions continue to pour in following the US operation. China has condemned Maduro's seizure as a "violation of international law," while UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock stressed that "the UN Charter is not optional." Sri Lanka's ruling JVP criticised what it termed "US military aggression," and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney described Maduro's regime as "brutally oppressive and criminal."





Rodriguez's leadership faces immediate challenges beyond US pressure. Venezuela grapples with hyperinflation exceeding 1,000,000% in recent years, widespread food shortages, and a humanitarian crisis that has driven over 7.7 million citizens to flee since 2014. The acting president's ability to stabilise the economy while managing external relations will prove critical.





The scheduled court appearance of Maduro and Flores in New York represents a symbolic victory for US law enforcement efforts against transnational crime networks. Prosecutors allege the couple orchestrated drug trafficking operations that funnelled billions into regime coffers, charges that Maduro's supporters dismiss as politically motivated.





Domestic political dynamics remain fluid as Rodriguez consolidates power. Maduro loyalists within the military and United Socialist Party apparatus represent both her strongest base of support and potential source of internal resistance. Her Instagram message carefully threads this needle, affirming loyalty to Chavismo while opening doors to Washington.





Economic analysts speculate that Trump's "total access" demand could translate into preferential oil contracts, lifting of sanctions, and foreign investment guarantees. Such arrangements might stabilise Venezuela's economy but risk alienating the socialist base that propelled both Maduro and Rodriguez to power.





Regional implications extend beyond bilateral US-Venezuela relations. Neighbouring countries like Colombia and Brazil closely monitor developments, concerned about refugee flows and border security. Caribbean nations dependent on Venezuelan oil shipments under PetroCaribe arrangements face uncertainty regarding future energy supplies.





Rodriguez's tenure as acting president begins under unprecedented international scrutiny. Her ability to deliver on promises of cooperation while maintaining national sovereignty will define Venezuela's trajectory. The coming days will reveal whether pragmatic diplomacy prevails over ideological confrontation in this high-stakes geopolitical drama.





