



Cligent Aero, an innovative aerospace firm based in Ahmedabad, India, has embarked on an ambitious project to develop the next-generation Hybrid Ultra-Short Take-off and Landing Aircraft, or USTOL.





This initiative marks a significant stride in India's push towards indigenous aviation technologies, particularly in the realm of short-haul and regional connectivity.





The company recently conducted successful tests on its proprietary hybrid-electric powertrain, integrating a battery system with a generator. These trials utilised a scaled aviation model, demonstrating the powertrain's efficiency and reliability under simulated flight conditions.





Ultra-Short Take-off and Landing capabilities are pivotal for operations in challenging environments, such as remote airstrips, high-altitude regions, or urban vertiports. Cligent Aero's USTOL design aims to revolutionise access to underserved areas, aligning with India's growing emphasis on enhancing regional air mobility.





The hybrid-electric architecture combines the instant torque of electric motors with the endurance of a generator, potentially slashing fuel consumption by up to 40 per cent compared to conventional piston engines. Early test data from the scaled model indicate smooth transitions between power sources, with minimal noise and vibration.





Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Cligent Aero draws on the region's burgeoning aerospace ecosystem, bolstered by proximity to institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar and the National Aerospace Laboratories. The firm's focus on hybrid propulsion positions it as a key player in sustainable aviation.





Testing protocols involved rigorous ground runs and low-altitude flights of the scaled model, validating thrust vectoring and power management systems. Engineers reported stable performance across varying payloads, a critical factor for USTOL applications in defence and civilian sectors.





India's defence and civil aviation sectors stand to benefit immensely. The USTOL could support military logistics in border areas, much like the Indian Army's requirements for high-altitude operations in Ladakh, while also serving commercial routes in the Northeast and island territories.





The proprietary powertrain employs advanced lithium-ion batteries coupled with a lightweight generator, optimised for rapid recharging and extended range. Cligent Aero claims this setup achieves a take-off run of under 50 metres, even at sea level with full load.





Funding for the project reportedly stems from a mix of private investment and government schemes under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, including support from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





Environmental imperatives drive this development. Hybrid systems drastically reduce carbon emissions and noise pollution, making USTOLs ideal for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) hybrids in urban air mobility networks planned for cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai.





Challenges ahead include scaling the powertrain for full-sized aircraft, ensuring certification compliance with Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) standards, and integrating advanced avionics for autonomous operations. Cligent Aero's team, comprising ex-HAL and ISRO engineers, is addressing these through iterative testing.





The Ahmedabad tests build on prior subscale demonstrations, with the latest phase incorporating real-time data analytics via embedded sensors. Telemetry revealed peak efficiencies of 92 per cent during hybrid mode transitions, surpassing initial benchmarks.





Strategic partnerships may propel the USTOL towards production. Discussions with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) hint at co-development for military variants, potentially featuring loitering capabilities akin to modern UAVs.





Global context underscores the timeliness of this endeavour. Competitors like Joby Aviation and Lilium advance eVTOLs abroad, but Cligent Aero's hybrid focus offers superior range for India's vast geography, where pure battery limitations persist.





Future milestones include wind tunnel validations and a full-scale demonstrator by 2028, pending clearances. Successful realisation could export USTOL technology, bolstering India's aerospace exports amid rising demand in Southeast Asia and Africa.





Cligent Aero's X handle (@Cligent_Aero) has shared glimpses of the tests, garnering attention from defence enthusiasts and investors. This visibility amplifies Ahmedabad's role as an emerging hub for next-gen aviation startups.





Cligent Aero's hybrid USTOL project exemplifies India's aerospace innovation, blending sustainability, performance, and strategic utility to redefine short-haul flight.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







