



The Israeli Prime Minister's Office has underscored the pivotal role played by the personal friendship between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in shaping the robust bilateral relations between Israel and India.





In a statement released by Israeli PM's office on Wednesday, 25 February 2026, the office highlighted how this deep, long-standing rapport "powerfully influences" the steady ties between the two nations.





Prime Minister Modi's arrival in Tel Aviv marks his second official visit to Israel, following his landmark trip in 2017. That earlier journey broke new ground, as Modi became the first Indian premier to visit the country, signalling a warming of ties after decades of cautious diplomacy. Netanyahu reciprocated with a visit to India, further cementing the leaders' mutual commitment to enhanced cooperation.





The current visit comes at the invitation of Netanyahu himself. Upon landing at Ben Gurion Airport, Modi will be greeted by Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, in a ceremonial welcome. This formal reception sets the tone for a packed itinerary designed to reinforce strategic partnerships across multiple domains.





Immediately after the airport ceremony, the two leaders will hold a private meeting. This one-on-one session underscores the personal dimension of their relationship, allowing for candid discussions on pressing global and regional issues, from counter-terrorism to technological innovation.





The program then shifts to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, for an official welcoming ceremony. Speeches in the Knesset plenum will provide a public platform for both leaders to articulate their shared vision, emphasising democratic values and mutual strategic interests in an increasingly volatile world.





Later in the day, Netanyahu and Modi will attend an innovation event at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem. This segment highlights the thriving tech collaboration between the two nations, with Israel—often dubbed the "Start-Up Nation"—and India pooling expertise in areas like cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and Agritech.





The evening culminates in a joint dinner hosted by Netanyahu and Sara for Modi. Such intimate settings have historically fostered breakthroughs in diplomacy, offering a relaxed backdrop for exploring new avenues of partnership amid shared challenges like regional security threats.





On the second day, the itinerary takes a solemn turn with a joint visit to Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre. This gesture reflects profound mutual respect for historical memory and the fight against extremism, resonating deeply with India's own experiences in combating terrorism.





Following Yad Vashem, the leaders will convene an expanded bilateral meeting. This broader dialogue will involve delegations from both sides, delving into high-level talks on defence, trade, and energy security—sectors where India and Israel have seen exponential growth in collaboration over the past decade.





A highlight of the visit will be the signing of multiple agreements spanning economic, security, and diplomatic fields. These pacts are poised to elevate cooperation, building on existing frameworks like the India-Israel Innovation Bridge and joint ventures in missile defence systems such as the Barak-8.





The signing ceremony will conclude with joint press statements from Netanyahu and Modi. These remarks will likely outline the agreements' implications and reaffirm commitments to deepening ties, providing global media with insights into the partnership's future trajectory.





Additionally, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to call on Israeli President Isaac Herzog. This courtesy visit to the head of state rounds out the diplomatic engagements, symbolising the institutional breadth of India-Israel relations beyond governmental channels.





This visit occurs against a backdrop of evolving geopolitics, with both nations navigating tensions in the Middle East and South Asia. The Modi-Netanyahu friendship, described as "close and personal," has consistently translated into tangible outcomes, from defence deals worth billions to cultural exchanges that humanise their strategic alliance.





As India accelerates its indigenous defence manufacturing under initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat, Israel's technological prowess offers a natural synergy. Recent collaborations in drones, radars, and hypersonic technologies exemplify how personal leadership can drive national interests forward.





The statement from Netanyahu's office not only celebrates the leaders' bond but also previews a visit laden with symbolic and substantive milestones. It reaffirms India-Israel relations as a model of pragmatic diplomacy in a multipolar world.





ANI







