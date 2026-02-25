



In a display of extraordinary bravery, Tyson, a German Shepherd serving with the Indian Army, took the first bullet during Operation Trashi-I in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir.





The four-legged hero was leading the assault into a terrorist hideout when he sustained a gunshot wound to one of his front legs. Despite the injury, Tyson pressed on, confirming the presence of militants inside and enabling precise engagement by security forces.





The operation unfolded on Sunday in the remote foothills of Passerkut within the Chatroo belt, a rugged terrain prone to terrorist incursions. Tyson spearheaded the entry into a mudhouse dhok sheltering Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Saifullah and two associates. His fierce assault forced the terrorists to reveal their positions by opening fire, a critical moment that turned the tide.





Undeterred by his wound, Tyson's fearlessness allowed troops from the White Knight Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to neutralise the trio of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. Saifullah, a high-value target linked to cross-border infiltration, was among those eliminated, marking a significant blow to JeM's network in the region.





The Indian Army's White Knight Corps hailed Tyson as a "true warrior and a soldier in every sense" in a post on X. "Wounded yet in high spirits, alert and recovering well," the Corps noted, emphasising his unwavering devotion to duty. Tyson's actions exemplify the pivotal role of K9 units in high-risk counter-terror operations, where their speed, senses, and loyalty often provide the edge.





Following the injury, the K9 soldier was swiftly evacuated by helicopter to a veterinary hospital for specialised care. General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General P K Mishra, personally visited Tyson at the facility. He reviewed the dog's medical condition, interacted with the veterinary team, and directed that the finest treatment be provided.





Lt Gen Mishra also commended the broader contributions of Army dog units, which have become indispensable in Jammu and Kashmir's counter-insurgency landscape. These canine warriors detect explosives, track fugitives, and lead assaults in narrow, booby-trapped hideouts where human troops face heightened risks.





Operation Trashi-I underscores the Indian Army's intensified focus on the Pir Panjal range, a hotbed for JeM activities amid rising infiltration attempts from across the Line of Control. The elimination of Saifullah disrupts a key JeM module responsible for planning attacks on security installations and civilians.





Tyson's story resonates deeply, symbolising the 'true Indian spirit' as described by the Army. From Labrador retrievers sniffing IEDs to German Shepherds breaching terror lairs, K9 handlers train these animals for months in simulated combat, forging bonds akin to those between soldiers.





Recovery updates indicate Tyson remains in high spirits, alert and responsive. Veterinary experts anticipate a full rehabilitation, potentially returning him to active duty. His heroism has sparked nationwide admiration, with social media abuzz under hashtags like #TysonTheBraveheart.





The Army affirmed that "the hunt continues," vowing no sanctuary for those disturbing peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Operations like Trashi-I, bolstered by such devoted assets as Tyson, signal a robust security posture against transnational terror threats.





