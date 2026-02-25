



Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, engaged in productive discussions with IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna on Tuesday, focusing on the company's expanding presence in the country.





The meeting, held in New Delhi, also involved Sandip Patel, Managing Director for IBM India and South Asia. Key topics included IBM's contributions to India's technology sector and initiatives to advance AI skilling for the workforce.





The Finance Minister's office shared details of the interaction via a post on X, underscoring the significance of these engagements. This dialogue highlights the government's commitment to harnessing global tech expertise for national development. Sitharaman emphasised equipping Indian talent with skills suited to future technological demands.





In parallel, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met with Arvind Krishna and other global leaders, including Jefferies' Christopher Wood. Their conversations centred on India's rising prominence in global technology and investment arenas. Goyal praised IBM's deepening commitment to the Indian market, particularly in emerging technologies.





Following his meeting, Goyal posted on X about the constructive exchange. He noted IBM's focus on AI skilling to prepare India's workforce for future challenges. The Minister expressed encouragement at how global tech giants are aligning with India's goals in innovation and sustainability.





These high-level talks build on recent announcements by Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw. On Monday, Vaishnaw revealed IBM's plans for substantial investments in quantum computing and cloud infrastructure across India. This move is expected to bolster the nation's tech ecosystem significantly.





Vaishnaw highlighted IBM's efforts to strengthen its design teams in India, with a special emphasis on advanced semiconductor nodes. He stated on social media that these developments would create fresh opportunities for India's young talent pool. Such investments signal confidence in India's potential as a tech powerhouse.





The engagements trace back to earlier discussions at the World Economic Forum in Davos. There, Vaishnaw met Arvind Krishna and Meta's Joel Kaplan to address India's role in global technology. Topics included user safety on social media, with particular attention to deepfakes and AI-generated content.





Vaishnaw further noted that collaborations with IBM would enhance India's capabilities in advanced chip technology. This encompasses work on 7 nm and 2 nm semiconductor nodes. The partnership aims to nurture a robust semiconductor talent pool and position India as a hub for cutting-edge design and manufacturing.





These interactions reflect a strategic alignment between the Indian government and IBM. They underscore efforts to drive technological advancement, skill development, and economic growth. As India pushes for self-reliance in tech, such partnerships are pivotal in bridging global expertise with domestic ambitions.





ANI







