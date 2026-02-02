



The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a prominent separatist group operating in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, has claimed responsibility for a major offensive named "Operation Herof Phase I".





This campaign, now exceeding 40 hours, spans multiple districts including Kharan, Mastung, Tump, and Pasni. BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch issued two statements detailing the operations, asserting that fighters have seized control of several urban and rural sites.





According to the BLA, Pakistani security forces suffered devastating losses, with over 200 personnel from the army, police, and Frontier Corps killed. The group also reported capturing at least 17 individuals.





These figures, described as "preliminary and cautious estimates," imply even higher actual casualties. Fighting reportedly persists in Quetta and Noshki, where BLA claims to have repelled Islamabad's military presence.





Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti offered a contrasting account, confirming 17 law enforcement deaths and 31 civilian fatalities. These unverified claims highlight the fog of war in the region, where competing narratives often emerge without independent corroboration. Pakistan's military, meanwhile, reported neutralising 92 separatists on Saturday and 41 on Friday, underscoring the intensity of the clashes.





A striking element of the BLA's operations involved female 'fidayeen' (suicide attackers). The group acknowledged losing 18 fighters overall, including 11 from the Majeed Brigade's fidayeen unit, four from the Fateh Squad, and three from the STOS unit. Among them was Asifa Mengal, who executed a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) attack on the ISI headquarters in Noshki.





Asifa Mengal had joined the Majeed Brigade on 2 October 2023 and resolved to become a fidayeen in January 2024. She perished on Friday, as confirmed by BLA statements. In a separate incident at the Gwadar Front, 'Fidayeen' Hawa Baloch fought alongside comrades, with the group releasing a video of her final message recorded just 12 hours before her death.





Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif corroborated the involvement of female perpetrators in at least two attacks. The BLA promised further details on casualties later, while urging locals to exercise caution, shun proximity to security forces, and support ongoing operations. In a notable humanitarian gesture, the group detained and then released Noshki's Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hussain Hazara and Assistant Commissioner Maria Shamoo, sparing civil administrators who do not actively resist.





Balochistan, Pakistan's vast yet sparsely populated province, remains a hotspot of separatist insurgency. Groups like the BLA demand autonomy or independence, citing decades of political marginalisation, resource exploitation, and human rights abuses. The province's strategic importance—home to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port—amplifies the conflict's geopolitical stakes.





Civilian support for Baloch rebels runs deep, despite Pakistan's repeated military crackdowns and designation of the BLA as a terrorist organisation by Islamabad and allies like the US, UK, and EU. The insurgents' use of IEDs, VBIEDs, and fidayeen tactics mirrors strategies employed by other asymmetric groups, but the inclusion of women signals an evolution in BLA recruitment and operations.





Operation Herof Phase I builds on prior BLA actions, such as coordinated strikes in 2024 that targeted CPEC infrastructure. The group's sophisticated units—Majeed Brigade for suicide missions, Fateh Squad for commando raids, and STOS for special tactics—demonstrate growing capabilities, possibly bolstered by local grievances and external smuggling networks.





Pakistan's muted official response as of Sunday evening speaks volumes. Heavy reported losses may explain the reticence, contrasting with swift counter-narratives in past incidents. The release of local officials could be tactical, aimed at cultivating Baloch nationalist sympathy while isolating the military as the primary foe.





Geopolitically, the escalation draws eyes to India's neighbourhood. New Delhi has rejected Islamabad's attempts to link Baloch unrest to external actors, emphasising Pakistan's internal failures. For India, a destabilised Balochistan disrupts CPEC, potentially straining Beijing's investments and Pakistan's strategic depth.





The BLA's claims, if even partially accurate, mark one of the deadliest phases of the insurgency in years. Indigenous manufacturing of IEDs and VBIEDs, coupled with female operatives evading traditional security profiles, poses new challenges for Pakistani forces. Quetta's partial infiltration raises alarms about urban vulnerabilities.





As operations continue, the human cost mounts on both sides. BLA's 18 confirmed deaths pale against their claimed enemy toll, yet Pakistan's figures suggest a more balanced ledger. Independent verification remains elusive amid blackouts and restricted access.





Balochistan's turmoil underscores broader South Asian fault lines: resource nationalism, ethnic separatism, and great-power rivalries. Without addressing root causes—equitable development and political inclusion—Islamabad risks further radicalisation. The silence from Rawalpindi hints at recalibration, but history warns of intensified reprisals.





For now, the ground situation stays fluid, with BLA holding narrative initiative through social media. International observers watch closely, as Phase I could herald a prolonged guerrilla campaign reshaping Pakistan's western frontier.





Based On NDTV Report







