



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, has spearheaded a high-level defence delegation to Armenia, arriving in Yerevan on 1 February 2026 for a four-day official visit. This trip seeks to elevate bilateral defence engagement and foster enduring security cooperation between the two nations.





The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff announced the visit on X, describing it as a pivotal move to advance shared strategic interests. The delegation received a warm welcome from Nilakshi Saha Sinha, India's Ambassador to Armenia, and Temur Shahnazaryan, Deputy Chief of the Armed Forces of Armenia.





This engagement forms part of a broader pattern of defence interactions. Notably, the Joint Working Group Meeting on Defence Cooperation occurred in Hyderabad, Telangana, on 23 October 2025, where delegations from both countries discussed bolstering ties.





The Indian side was led by Vishwesh Negi, Joint Secretary (International Cooperation), while Armenia's delegation was headed by Levon Ayvazyan, Head of the Policy and International Military Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Defence. Exchanges covered defence industrial collaboration and other security matters of mutual concern.





Beyond military matters, diplomatic ties continue to deepen. Secretary (West) Sibi George represented India at Armenia's National Day celebrations on 1 October 2025, reaffirming commitment to a friendship steeped in history and recent leadership engagements.





The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted these roots on X, noting how high-level interactions have built upon longstanding bonds. Earlier, in June 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Marseille for discussions on close cooperation and regional developments.





Institutional links received a boost on 11 March 2025 during Mirzoyan's visit to India. The two nations inked two key Memoranda of Understanding, including one between India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and Armenia's Center of Drug and Medical Technology Expertise on regulating medical products.





General Chauhan's visit underscores India's proactive outreach in the South Caucasus amid evolving geopolitics. Armenia, navigating tensions with neighbours like Azerbaijan and Turkey, views India as a reliable partner for defence modernisation and technology transfer.





Potential areas of collaboration may include joint military exercises, intelligence sharing, and arms procurement. India has emerged as an exporter of defence equipment, with Armenia already acquiring systems like Akash missiles and Pinaka rocket launchers.





These ties align with India's strategic diversification beyond traditional partners. For Armenia, engagement with India offers alternatives to Russian dependence, especially post-Nagorno-Karabakh conflicts.





The delegation's itinerary likely involves meetings with Armenian defence leadership, site visits to military facilities, and talks on capacity-building. Outcomes could pave the way for contracts, training programmes, or co-production initiatives.





This visit reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of multi-aligned diplomacy, positioning India as a security provider in Eurasia. It also counter balances influences from powers like Pakistan or China in the region.





As the visit unfolds, observers anticipate announcements on defence pacts or industrial ventures, further cementing India-Armenia relations in an era of global flux.





