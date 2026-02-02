



Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt Ltd, a Mumbai-based firm specialising in advanced maritime systems, has achieved a significant milestone by dispatching the first two Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) to the Indian Navy.





These vessels form part of a larger order for 12 units, underscoring the growing momentum in India's push for indigenous defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The dispatch took place from Sagar Defence's state-of-the-art facility in Mumbai, where the vessels underwent rigorous testing to meet stringent naval standards. Each USV is designed for high-speed operations, autonomous navigation, and multi-mission capabilities, including surveillance, reconnaissance, and anti-submarine warfare support.





These USVs boast cutting-edge features such as modular payloads, AI-driven autonomy, and robust communication suites for real-time data relay. Capable of speeds exceeding 50 knots, they incorporate stealth technologies to minimise radar signatures, making them ideal for littoral operations in the Indian Ocean Region.





The Indian Navy's decision to procure these vessels addresses critical gaps in unmanned maritime capabilities amid escalating tensions in the Indo-Pacific. With threats from adversarial naval activities, particularly in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, such platforms enhance domain awareness without risking human lives.





Sagar Defence, founded in 2014, has rapidly emerged as a key player in India's private defence sector. Its expertise in composites, propulsion systems, and sensor integration has secured contracts from both the Navy and Coast Guard, aligning with the government's target of ₹1.75 lakh crore in defence production by 2025.





This order reflects the Navy's broader modernisation drive, which includes over 100 indigenous platforms under Project 75 and related programs. The USVs will integrate seamlessly with manned assets like the P-8I aircraft and Project 17A frigates, bolstering networked warfare doctrines.





Delivery timelines indicate that the remaining 10 vessels will follow in phased consignments over the next 18 months, with full operationalisation expected by late 2027. Sagar Defence has committed to local content exceeding 70 per cent, leveraging partnerships with MSMEs in Maharashtra and Gujarat.





The development bolsters India's strategic posture against hybrid threats, including unmanned incursions by neighbours. Recent incidents involving Pakistan's maritime drones have heightened the urgency for such asymmetric capabilities, positioning these USVs as force multipliers.





Industry observers note that Sagar Defence's success stems from its R&D investments, including collaborations with IIT-Bombay and DRDO labs. The firm's order book now exceeds ₹500 crore, signalling investor confidence in private sector contributions to defence self-reliance.





This dispatch not only validates Sagar Defence's engineering prowess but also exemplifies the fructification of 'Make in India' in high-tech domains. As India navigates complex geopolitics, such indigenous innovations fortify national security without external dependencies.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







