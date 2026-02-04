



China’s vision of a world of great harmony, as articulated by its diplomats, resonates with India’s longstanding philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world is one family.





At the heart of the remarks by Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, is a belief that both nations are converging on a shared global outlook grounded in cooperation, mutual respect, and harmony.





Xu framed this convergence as occurring at multiple levels: national policy and overarching strategic concepts, as well as on the ground through growing economic ties and people-to-people exchanges.





On the national level, Xu highlighted China’s emphasis on self-reliance and how this aligns with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. He suggested that both countries are prioritising resilience in supply chains, domestic innovation, and capacity-building as pillars of their growth strategies.





This alignment, he argued, creates a complementary dynamic rather than a competitive one, enabling both nations to stand more firmly in their respective development trajectories while increasingly engaging with each other.





Globally, Xu asserted that China’s vision of a world of great harmony dovetails with India’s pursuit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. The envoy described a framework in which international collaboration, multilateral cooperation, and constructive engagement loom large.





In this view, harmony does not imply uniformity but a cooperative plurality—balances of interest managed through dialogue, shared norms, and mutually beneficial outcomes. Such a stance, Xu suggested, could help address regional and global challenges, including economic development, climate action, and connectivity.





Turning to bilateral dynamics, Xu described a trajectory of steady improvement in China-India relations since high-level engagement in Tianjin, where leaders Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit.





He characterised that meeting as a turning point—a “reset and fresh start”—that set the stage for more frequent exchanges across levels and a climate of greater trust. He underscored that interactions between political leaders, officials, and the business community have become more frequent, even as substantive cooperation has progressed in multiple domains.





Economic and trade cooperation were presented as achievements that reflect the positive momentum in the relationship. Xu pointed to a record-breaking bilateral trade total of USD 155.6 billion in 2025, marking more than a 12 per cent year-on-year rise.





He noted that India’s exports to China grew by roughly 9.7 per cent, signalling a robust demand for Indian goods and the potential for deeper trade integration. These figures served to illustrate how economic ties can act as a bridge for broader political and strategic trust.





People-to-people exchanges were also highlighted as a key indicator of growing closeness between the two neighbours. Xu noted increased cultural interactions, educational exchanges, and higher levels of contact between ordinary citizens, which help to sustain goodwill and mutual understanding beyond official rhetoric and government-to-government diplomacy.





The presence of Indian performers at Chinese celebrations and the reciprocally appreciative responses from Chinese hosts were cited as evidence of shared cultural affinities and mutual admiration.





On the tourism front, Xu emphasised connectivity and the role of travel in deepening mutual familiarity. He applauded the relaxation of visa restrictions by the Indian government as a strategic move to encourage more Chinese tourists to visit India and to support reciprocal tourism in the longer term.





He mentioned ongoing direct flight connections as a practical enabler of cultural exchange and commerce, with additional services anticipated to expand capacity and ease travel between the two countries.





Xu also drew attention to plans and discussions aimed at expanding direct flight routes and strengthening tourism infrastructure. He framed tourism as a “key pillar” of bilateral engagement, indicating that a more accessible travel regime could unlock new opportunities for hospitality, consumer markets, and cross-border services.





The intention to organise promotional activities and to bring together tourism-sector agencies from both sides demonstrates a concrete strategy to convert goodwill into measurable economic activity.





The Chinese envoy’s remarks present a narrative of growing alignment between Beijing and New Delhi, rooted in shared ideals of harmony and cooperative growth. They cast 2025 as a year of record trade and rising bilateral potential, while acknowledging that the relationship has moved beyond crisis management into a phase of constructive, multifaceted collaboration.





The emphasis on self-reliance and mutual enrichment suggests both sides expect deeper integration in trade, investment, culture, and people-to-people ties, with tourism and connectivity playing particularly visible roles in the near term.





