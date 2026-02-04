



Lockheed Martin is actively expanding its components supplier base and manufacturing footprint in India, driven by Make in India initiatives and rising demand for defence platforms. The shift marks a move from primarily sourcing from India to establishing the country as a central production hub for its global operations.





This strategic evolution aims to bolster India’s industrial and defence capabilities while positioning Lockheed Martin to meet both domestic and international demand more efficiently.





A key element of the expansion is the consideration of establishing the first C-130J Super Hercules final assembly line outside the United States in India. This potential facility would enable Lockheed Martin to assemble C-130J aircraft locally for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and to support anticipated export requirements.





If realised, this would represent a significant milestone in the transfer of high-precision aerospace fabrication and assembly from the U.S. to India, reinforcing the country’s role in Lockheed Martin’s global manufacturing network and potentially catalysing further domestic supplier development.





Supplier base growth has progressed notably, with Lockheed Martin engaging with more than 500 suppliers across India. Of these, around 140 are Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), illustrating a broad and inclusive approach to supplier development.





This expanded supplier network underpins both joint ventures and direct integration into Lockheed Martin’s worldwide supply chain, fostering a more diverse and resilient ecosystem capable of meeting stringent aerospace standards and delivery timelines. The breadth of Indian suppliers supports not only component manufacturing but also the complexity of systems integration required for modern defence platforms.





Deepened joint ventures in India include Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited (TLMAL) in Hyderabad, which acts as the single global source for C-130J empennage assemblies. TLMAL has already delivered over 250 unit empennages, demonstrating the capability and reliability required for sustained production.





The scale of output indicates a mature production line that can respond to both domestic IAF demand and potential export needs. TLMAL’s role exemplifies how Lockheed Martin leverages local alliances to build a robust, internally coherent supply chain that aligns with international quality and certification standards.





A new Defence Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility is being developed collaboratively by Lockheed Martin and TATA Advanced Systems in Bangalore. Scheduled to be operational in early 2027, the MRO facility will support the C-130J fleet, enhancing lifecycle sustainment and reducing downtime through local expertise.





This investment reflects a broader strategy of reducing reliance on distant maintenance hubs, improving aircraft availability, and embedding long-term technical know-how within India’s aerospace landscape.





The Bangalore project also signals confidence in the sustained demand for strategic air mobility platforms within the region.





Lockheed Martin’s F-21 offer has been positioned as a pathway to producing the F-21 fighter aircraft in India. The proposal includes promises to cultivate a robust aerospace ecosystem by engaging local partners in co-development, manufacturing, and after-sales support.





If successful, this would further integrate Indian industry into Lockheed Martin’s post-production value chain, spanning design, fabrication, assembly, and support services, and potentially stimulate accompanying milestones in technology transfer and skills development.





The Indian content in components manufactured for Lockheed Martin has grown substantially, with a notable 96% of C-130J wings now manufactured in India. This high degree of indigenous content underscores the effectiveness of India’s push for localisation and the capabilities of Indian suppliers to meet exacting aerospace specifications.





Such a level of indigenisation also enhances the resilience of Lockheed Martin’s supply chain by distributing production across multiple facilities and mitigating single-point dependencies.





The company’s engagement with Indian industry was highlighted by its 11th India Suppliers Conference held in November 2025. This event reinforced Lockheed Martin’s commitment to strengthening ties between Indian enterprises and its global supply chain.





The conference served as a platform for knowledge exchange, capability building, and the identification of opportunities for further localisation and joint venture expansion. It also demonstrated the company’s ongoing confidence in India as a strategic partner for future aerospace programs.





Lockheed Martin’s expansion in India reflects a broader industrial strategy aligned with national aims to enhance domestic manufacturing and create high-skill employment opportunities. By increasing indigenous content, expanding local production capacity, and building a more integrated ecosystem of suppliers, maintenance capabilities, and potential future aircraft programs, Lockheed Martin is positioning India as a pivotal centre for both defence production and strategic export activity.





The combination of established operations such as TLMAL, the prospective C-130J assembly line, the Bengaluru MRO, and the F-21 localisation plan illustrate a multi-faceted approach that blends manufacturing, maintenance, and capability development to sustain long-term growth.





