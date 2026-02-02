



India's burgeoning space technology sector has notched another significant international milestone, with Bangalore-based start-up Digantara Industries forging a strategic partnership with Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA).





Announced on the sidelines of the Space Summit 2026 in Singapore, this collaboration marks the first time Singapore's defence arm has inked an agreement with an Indian space-tech firm.





The pact focuses on co-developing advanced tools for Space Situational Awareness (SSA), aimed at safeguarding Singapore's national satellites from the growing menace of space debris. In an era where orbital congestion poses existential threats to satellite operations, this initiative promises to bolster Singapore's defences in the increasingly crowded cosmos.





Digantara will furnish critical services, including flight dynamics analysis and conjunction screening—alerts triggered when a Singaporean satellite nears a hazardous piece of orbiting debris. These capabilities will empower real-time collision avoidance, ensuring sustainable space operations without the peril of catastrophic impacts.





A key highlight is the integration of Digantara's sensor data with AI-driven analytics, enhancing predictive accuracy and operational efficiency. Anirudh Sharma, founder and CEO of Digantara, emphasised the provision of "sovereign control" over these solutions, allowing Singapore to deploy them locally for independent space domain awareness.





Sharma elaborated that the partnership extends to space-based SSA exploration, with Singapore participating in the assembly, integration, and testing of upcoming sensors. This involvement aligns with Singapore's broader space strategy, positioning the island nation as a proactive player in regional orbital security.





For Digantara, the deal serves as a strategic foothold in the Asia-Pacific. Sharma views Singapore as a gateway to markets in South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and beyond, leveraging the startup's prowess in space and ground-based sensing infrastructure.





The collaboration will prioritise the development, testing, and evaluation of software applications that sharpen satellite tracking precision. By fusing Digantara's expertise with DSTA's requirements, the duo aims to deliver a comprehensive orbital vista, vital for satellite safety amid escalating space traffic.





This partnership underscores India's rising clout in global space tech, particularly in SSA—a domain critical for military, commercial, and scientific satellites alike. As space debris proliferates from defunct rockets and fragmented payloads, such innovations are indispensable for preserving access to orbit.





Digantara's role exemplifies the indigenisation push in India's space ecosystem, blending private innovation with international diplomacy. The firm's Bangalore roots tie into the city's status as a hub for aerospace excellence, fostering synergies with entities like ISRO.





Looking ahead, the agreement could catalyse further regional tie-ups, amplifying Asia-Pacific resilience against space hazards. It also highlights AI's transformative potential in defence space ops, from debris prediction to autonomous manoeuvres.





The Digantara-DSTA alliance not only fortifies Singapore's satellites but signals a collaborative blueprint for secure space utilisation across Asia.





