



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have pledged to bolster ties between India and the United States through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, known as the Quad, while hailing a fresh trade agreement that slashes American tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent.





Their discussions unfolded on Tuesday in Washington DC, ahead of the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial. This gathering draws delegations from over 50 nations to foster collaboration on securing global supply chains for vital minerals.





A statement from US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott highlighted their focus on formalising joint efforts in critical minerals exploration, mining, and processing. The leaders underscored how such cooperation could unlock economic prospects and enhance shared energy security between the two democracies.





They expressly welcomed the trade deal, negotiated between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi. This pact marks a significant step in easing trade barriers, potentially boosting exports of Indian goods to the US market.





Both Jaishankar and Rubio stressed the need for a prosperous Indo-Pacific region. They view it as essential for safeguarding mutual interests amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.





The meeting reaffirmed commitments to expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation via the Quad, which unites the US, India, Japan, and Australia. This framework has gained prominence for promoting stability and countering regional challenges.





Jaishankar's encounter with Rubio forms part of a three-day US visit. He is actively engaging in the Critical Minerals Ministerial, hosted by Washington on 4 February, to address supply chain vulnerabilities.





Post-meeting, Jaishankar shared his reflections on X, expressing delight at the wide-ranging dialogue. Topics spanned the India-US bilateral agenda, including regional and global matters.





He detailed discussions on trade, energy, nuclear issues, defence, critical minerals, and technology. Both sides agreed to convene early meetings of various mechanisms to propel shared interests forward.





Rubio echoed these sentiments on X, emphasising bilateral cooperation on critical minerals. He noted efforts to unlock new economic opportunities and praised the US-India trade deal.





This exchange occurs against a backdrop of intensifying India-US strategic partnership. It reflects priorities in diversifying supply chains, especially for minerals crucial to defence, aerospace, and renewable energy sectors—areas of keen interest for India's indigenous manufacturing push.





The tariff reduction to 18 per cent could invigorate Indian exports in sectors like textiles, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. It aligns with India's defence modernisation goals by stabilising inputs for high-tech industries.





Quad's renewed emphasis signals deeper maritime security collaboration in the Indo-Pacific. For India, this bolsters deterrence against assertiveness from neighbours, complementing its missile and naval advancements.





Critical minerals cooperation addresses India's import dependencies on rare earths and battery metals. Joint ventures in exploration and processing could enhance self-reliance, echoing DRDO and ISRO's tech indigenisation ethos.





Energy security talks likely touched on nuclear energy pacts and clean tech transfers. These dovetail with India's space ambitions, such as Gaganyaan, by securing materials for advanced propulsion and electronics.





The timing, post-trade deal announcement, underscores economic diplomacy's momentum. It positions India as a counterweight in US strategies, amid global shifts involving China and supply chain realignments.





Jaishankar's proactive US outreach exemplifies India's multi-alignment. It balances bilateral gains with Quad multilateralism, advancing strategic autonomy in defence and geo-economics.





Based On ANI Report







