



Here's a detailed report based on the recent diplomatic engagements between Indian and US officials, expanding on the key developments in bilateral economic and strategic ties.





On 4 February 2026, United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Washington DC. Their discussions centred on securing supply chains, a critical priority amid global disruptions.





Bessent highlighted the talks on X, noting they addressed the importance of resilient supply chains alongside other national and economic security issues of mutual interest. This underscores the growing alignment between the two nations on safeguarding economic vulnerabilities.





Jaishankar echoed the sentiment, describing the meeting as productive. He emphasised discussions on advancing the India-US economic partnership and strategic cooperation, reflecting a shared commitment to deeper ties.





In a separate engagement that afternoon, Jaishankar held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The conversation was wide-ranging, covering bilateral cooperation, regional dynamics, and global challenges.





Key facets of the India-US Strategic Partnership discussed included trade, energy, nuclear cooperation, defence, critical minerals, and technology. Both sides agreed to convene early meetings of various mechanisms to advance these shared interests.





The meetings follow a significant bilateral trade announcement earlier in the week. On 2 February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with President Donald Trump, welcoming a deal that reduces tariffs on Made in India products to 18 per cent.





Modi expressed delight on X, thanking Trump on behalf of India's 1.4 billion people. He portrayed the agreement as a boon for job creation, growth, and innovation in both economies.





The Prime Minister stressed that collaboration between the world's largest democracies unlocks vast opportunities. He affirmed India's support for Trump's leadership in fostering global peace, stability, and prosperity.





EAM Jaishankar had also welcomed the trade deal on Tuesday, linking it to strengthening 'Make in India' initiatives and trusted technology partnerships. He described the economic engagement opportunities as truly vast.





This tariff reduction is poised to bolster India's manufacturing sector, aligning with its push for indigenous production. It encourages greater US investment in Indian supply chains for electronics, pharmaceuticals, and defence components.





The timing of these high-level talks is notable, coming amid geopolitical tensions and efforts to diversify supply chains away from adversarial nations. Critical minerals discussions signal joint strategies for securing resources vital to clean energy and defence technologies.





Defence cooperation remains a cornerstone, with potential for co-production under 'Make in India'. Recent deals could accelerate transfers of technology in areas like drones and missile systems.





Energy and nuclear facets point to expanded civil nuclear trade, building on the 2008 agreement. This supports India's energy security while opening US firms to lucrative markets.





Technology ties emphasise trusted partnerships, likely encompassing semiconductors, AI, and quantum computing. Early mechanism meetings will operationalise these ambitions. Regional issues discussed with Rubio probably included Indo-Pacific stability, countering China's assertiveness, and maritime security in the Indian Ocean. Global topics may have touched on Ukraine, the Middle East, and climate finance.





These engagements reinforce the upward trajectory of India-US relations under the second Trump administration. Economic robustness forms the bedrock, enabling strategic convergence. Prime Minister Modi's personal rapport with President Trump, evident in their recent call, injects momentum. The 18 per cent tariff cut exemplifies pragmatic reciprocity.





For India, the deal counters protectionist pressures while amplifying 'Make in India'. It could spur exports worth billions, creating jobs in labour-intensive sectors. US benefits include diversified manufacturing bases, reducing reliance on single suppliers. Bessent's focus on supply chain security aligns with this reshoring agenda.





Jaishankar's back-to-back meetings with Bessent and Rubio demonstrate India's diplomatic agility. They position New Delhi as a pivotal partner in Washington's economic statecraft.





Looking ahead, anticipated mechanisms will likely yield memoranda on critical minerals mapping and joint ventures. Defence pacts could feature in upcoming Quad summits.





Overall, these developments herald a fortified India-US axis, blending economic pragmatism with strategic imperatives. The partnership stands ready to navigate an uncertain global order.





Based On ANI Report







