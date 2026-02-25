



Brazilian aerospace firm Embraer is aggressively positioning its KC-390 Millennium as the frontrunner for India's procurement of up to 80 military transport aircraft. The company highlights the aircraft's versatility and growing adoption by NATO members to challenge established rivals.





This pitch comes as the Indian Air Force (IAF) seeks to modernise its ageing fleet of Soviet-era AN-32 and IL-76 transports.





In an exclusive interview, Embraer President and CEO Francisco Gomes Neto described the KC-390 as the ultimate multi-mission workhorse. He emphasised its selection by nine European nations, including Sweden, the Netherlands, and Portugal, positioning it as NATO's preferred tactical airlifter. Neto argued that this makes the KC-390 a strategic fit for the IAF, offering interoperability with a modern alliance of air forces.





Neto, speaking during Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's delegation to New Delhi, outlined ambitious plans for India. If awarded the contract, Embraer intends to establish India as its primary production hub for the Asia-Pacific market. This would include setting up a regional Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility dedicated to KC-390 operators.





The executive positioned the KC-390 as a direct counter to Lockheed Martin's C-130J Super Hercules, which dominates legacy tactical airlift roles. Unlike the turboprop-powered C-130J, the KC-390 is jet-engined, boasting a 26-tonne payload capacity against the C-130J's 20 tonnes. It cruises at 470 knots, enabling 25-30% faster operations, even from short or unpaved runways.





Embraer stresses the KC-390's advanced features, including state-of-the-art digital avionics and low life-cycle costs. Neto noted that over 50% of the aircraft's equipment is American-sourced, enhancing its tactical capabilities. He claimed it bridges the gap between heavy strategic lifters and smaller transports, allowing fewer aircraft to fulfil diverse missions.





The IAF issued a Request for Information (RFI) in 2022 for Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) to replace its legacy fleet. The multi-billion-dollar deal, potentially for 80 units, awaits clearance from the Defence Acquisition Council in the coming months. Key contenders include Airbus's A-400M and Lockheed Martin's C-130J, with the IAF already operating 12 of the latter.





Embraer has partnered with Mahindra since February 2024 to bid for the MTA program. Neto committed to maximising indigenous content in any Indian production, aligning with India's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing. This approach would leverage local expertise while exporting to regional markets.





Beyond defence, Embraer is expanding civilian ties. The company has recently signed an enhanced Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Adani Defence and Aerospace for a Final Assembly Line (FAL) of the E175 regional jet. This targets India's Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA) program, encompassing manufacturing, supply chains, aftermarket services, and pilot training.





Neto described the timing as ideal, amid strengthening India-Brazil relations. He portrayed the KC-390 as a futuristic project contrasting with older platforms like the C-130J. Establishing production in India would boost capacity to serve Asia-Pacific demand, fostering a symbiotic defence and civilian aerospace partnership.





The KC-390's jet propulsion promises lower operational costs than turboprops, with superior speed, range, and payload. It excels in aerial refuelling, troop transport, and special operations, making it a "true 21st-century airlifter." Embraer's strategy underscores India's rising role in global aerospace supply chains.





As the IAF evaluates options, Embraer's NATO endorsements and industrial commitments give the KC-390 strong momentum. Success could transform India into a key hub, enhancing strategic autonomy and regional influence in tactical airlift capabilities.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)








