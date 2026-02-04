



Grant Newsham, a former US Marine intelligence officer, has highlighted the pivotal role of Sergio Gor, the new US envoy to India, in strengthening ties between Washington and New Delhi.





Speaking a day after the announcement of a completed trade deal between the two nations, Newsham described Gor as a figure with unparalleled access to President Donald Trump.





Newsham noted the irony in Trump's recent Davos appearance, where he mocked leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and Canada's Mark Carney, yet treats India with distinct favour. He emphasised that Gor's appointment as ambassador signals a positive shift in bilateral relations.





Gor, previously the director of personnel at the White House, wields considerable influence. Few ambassadors can directly contact the president and expect an immediate response, yet Gor possesses this rare capability. Newsham pointed out that Gor could have chosen any posting but opted for India out of genuine affinity for the country.





This choice underscores Gor's commitment to advancing US-India policy from within the administration. Newsham views it as a strong endorsement of India's strategic importance.





In a lighter vein, Newsham suggested that India's relative absence from US policy documents is actually beneficial. Countries facing American displeasure often feature prominently, either directly or by euphemism, as those failing to meet expectations.





India, by contrast, is seen as a reliable regional power. Newsham contrasted this with nations the US views as underperforming.





The US now fully recognises the threat posed by Communist China in the region, a perspective long held by Indian military veterans. Retired Indian officers have reminded their American counterparts that India has been effectively at war with China since 1962.





This shared awareness has deepened mutual understanding. Newsham observed that Indians are actively confronting Beijing, bolstering their status as a steadfast partner.





Military and defence cooperation has advanced significantly. The deepening defence relationship includes technology sharing and co-production agreements, reserved for trusted allies rather than adversaries.





A telling indicator of this trust is the repair of US Navy ships in Indian shipyards. Such arrangements do not occur with nations harbouring serious doubts.





Newsham compared Gor favourably to his predecessor, attributing the envoy's selection to India's proven reliability against China. Intelligence cooperation has also progressed quietly but effectively.





Despite trade frictions, Newsham described the overall relationship as robust. Drawing from his experience since the 1986 Non-Aligned Movement meeting in Harare, he recalled a vastly different India back then.





Today's partnership marks substantial progress, even if trade issues persist. Newsham owns a T-shirt from that era as a memento of how far relations have come.





He acknowledged occasional irritants, such as undiplomatic tweets or statements from US officials. Yet, these should not overshadow core national interests shared by both democracies.





Fundamentally, the US-India bond rests on aligned strategic priorities. Newsham urged focusing on this solid foundation amid peripheral distractions.





US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt echoed this optimism, confirming the recent trade deal. She highlighted the direct conversation between President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring their strong personal rapport.





This deal represents another milestone in a relationship poised for further growth, with Gor's influence likely to accelerate momentum.





Based On ANI Report







