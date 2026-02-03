Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir achieved a major success on 4 February 2026, neutralising three terrorists in two distinct encounters.





In a daring precision strike, troops blasted a cave hideout in Udhampur's Basantgarh area, eliminating two militants, including their top commander known as Maavi from Pakistan. The third terrorist fell in a separate clash in Kishtwar.





The operations, codenamed 'Kiya', sprang from precise intelligence provided by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on 3 February. This tip-off revealed the presence of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in the Jophar Forest region of Basantgarh.





A joint team swiftly mobilised, comprising Jammu and Kashmir Police, the elite Counter Insurgency Force Delta (CIF Delta) from the Indian Army's White Knight Corps (16 Corps), and personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).





Sniffer dogs equipped with mounted cameras played a pivotal role, pinpointing the terrorists' location within the rugged terrain. Intermittent exchanges of fire persisted through the night, keeping the militants pinned down and preventing any escape.





In a decisive move, security forces unleashed rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) rounds directly at the cave's entrance. This tactical assault successfully neutralised both commanders inside. Among the recovered items were M4 rifles, AK-47 assault rifles, and substantial quantities of ammunition.





The White Knight Corps hailed the outcome on X (formerly Twitter), praising the seamless inter-agency coordination, tactical precision, and high professionalism displayed. "Contact with terrorists was established yesterday and since then, terrorists were prevented from breaking contact," the post noted. "Following a calibrated and coordinated response, two terrorists have been successfully neutralised."





The Army declared the operation concluded successfully, with the area now under close surveillance. "We Serve, We Protect!" they affirmed, underscoring their commitment.





These terrorists had lurked in the region for months, plotting to establish a permanent base and stockpile supplies. Their elimination offers much-needed relief to local communities, especially following the killing of a special police official in the same area on 15 December 2025.





The timing of this victory proves particularly significant, unfolding just hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir. He is set to review the security situation and inaugurate several developmental projects, reinforcing the government's dual focus on counter-terrorism and progress.





This success marks another milestone in the relentless campaign against terrorism in the region, demonstrating the effectiveness of intelligence-driven, joint operations.