



India's deepening involvement in international critical minerals partnerships has been hailed as both timely and essential by experts, just ahead of the landmark US-led Critical Minerals Ministerial in Washington DC on 4 February 2026.





Neha Mukherjee, Research Manager at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence—a London-based firm specialising in supply chain intelligence—voiced this view while commenting on India's evolving role.





The ministerial, chaired by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, convenes delegations from over 50 countries to foster collaboration on securing and diversifying global critical mineral supply chains. Mukherjee described India's participation as a pivotal shift from mere strategic planning to tangible industrial action.





This momentum aligns with the Union Government's recent announcement in the 2026-27 Budget of dedicated rare earth corridors. These initiatives aim to advance beyond resource extraction, encompassing domestic processing, separation techniques, magnet production, and downstream manufacturing capabilities.





Such measures are vital for India to diminish its long-term dependence on China and emerge as a reliable alternative supplier for allied nations.





Mukherjee pointed to burgeoning US-India alignment in the sector, including the US President's recent unveiling of a USD 12 billion strategic critical minerals stockpile. Discussions are also underway regarding India's potential integration into frameworks like the Pax Silica coalition.





The US has committed USD 3.8 billion to bolstering its rare earth value chain, underscoring mutual priorities in supply chain resilience, stockpiling, and coordinated industrial policies.





On 2 February, US President Donald Trump announced Project Vault, a key supply chain security endeavour.





This initiative establishes the US Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve—a public-private partnership governed independently to store vital raw materials at facilities nationwide.





In a related development last month, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg confirmed India's forthcoming membership in Pax Silica, set for February 2026.





Launched by the US in December 2025, Pax Silica seeks to safeguard global AI and semiconductor supply chains while curtailing reliance on non-aligned countries.





Mukherjee stressed that rare earths—crucial for magnets in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and defence applications—remain a focal point.





However, she anticipates an expanding strategic emphasis on semiconductors and minor metals in the years ahead.





These supply chains are among the world's most opaque and China-reliant, yet they form the backbone of electronics, defence systems, and clean energy technologies. India's engagement extends beyond mining to encompass supply chain fortification, stockpiling strategies, and industrial policy alignment.





The country can capitalise on its strengths in mining, engineering, chemicals, and manufacturing to assume a more prominent position in global critical mineral value chains.





Ahead of the ministerial, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Secretary Rubio during his three-day US visit.





The event is billed as a historic platform to galvanise collective action on critical minerals, which underpin technological innovation, economic expansion, and national security. Mukherjee reiterated that India's proactive stance signals recognition of the need for trusted processing infrastructure, allied networks, and rapid scaling of manufacturing.





This positions India to evolve into a central hub in the global critical minerals and advanced materials landscape over the next decade.





Based On ANI Report







