



India's National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval, has arrived in Riyadh on an official visit, signalling a deepening of strategic ties between India and Saudi Arabia. The trip underscores the robust diplomatic and security collaboration between the two nations amid evolving regional challenges.





Doval was warmly received at the airport by India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan, and Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Ambassador Dr Saud Al-Sati. This high-level welcome reflects the importance New Delhi and Riyadh attach to their bilateral relationship.





The visit follows closely on the heels of Saudi Arabia's strong condemnation of two major terror incidents in India. On 28 January, Riyadh publicly denounced the Pahalgam terror attack of 22 April 2025 in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the Red Fort terror incident on 10 November 2025 in New Delhi.





These statements emerged from the third meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Security Working Group, held under the Political, Consular and Security Cooperation Committee of the Strategic Partnership Council. The session took place in Riyadh on 28 January and was co-chaired by Vinod Bahade, Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism) from India's Ministry of External Affairs, and Ahmed Al-Eissa, Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation from Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior.





During the meeting, both sides unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms, with particular emphasis on cross-border terrorism. They highlighted the dastardly attacks on innocent civilians in Pahalgam and near the Red Fort, reaffirming their shared commitment to combating such threats.





The discussions extended to a comprehensive review of ongoing security cooperation. Delegates addressed threats from terrorist groups operating globally and within their regions, exchanging insights on proactive measures.





Key areas of focus included countering extremism and radicalisation, disrupting the financing of terrorism, and preventing the misuse of technology for terrorist activities. The nexus between transnational organised crime and terrorism also featured prominently in the talks.





Further deliberations covered ways to bolster bilateral legal and judicial cooperation, alongside enhanced law enforcement collaboration. These steps aim to address current and emerging challenges more effectively.





The next meeting of the Security Working Group is slated for India at a mutually convenient date, promising continued momentum in joint efforts.





This engagement builds on broader diplomatic initiatives. On 22 January, Secretary (South) Neena Malhotra met resident Ambassadors of Arab countries in New Delhi to review cooperation and prepare for upcoming meetings. The Ministry of External Affairs noted on X that the discussions identified focus areas across diverse sectors to propel partnerships forward.





Doval's visit thus arrives at a pivotal moment, reinforcing India's outreach to key Arab allies in the fight against terrorism while advancing multifaceted strategic interests. It highlights Saudi Arabia's role as a vital partner in India's West Asian diplomacy.





Based On ANI Report







