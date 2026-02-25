



The Department of Physics at The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) hosted an invigorating public talk titled “Vision for Indian Space Saga” on Monday.





The keynote speaker was AS Kiran Kumar, former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), current Member of the Space Commission, and Chairman of the Apex Science Board, ISRO.





The event drew enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members, researchers, and distinguished guests. It underscored the growing interest in India's space achievements among the academic community in the northeast.





In his illuminating address, Kiran Kumar elaborated on ISRO’s remarkable contributions to national space science and technology. He extended the discussion to how these advancements touch the everyday lives of ordinary citizens across India.





Citing the successful legacies of Chandrayaan-1 and the Mars Orbiter Mission, he highlighted ISRO's path-breaking feats. These missions not only demonstrated technical prowess but also garnered global acclaim for cost-effective innovation.





Kumar also praised India’s geostationary satellite programs. These initiatives have bolstered telecommunications, broadcasting, and disaster management, weaving space technology into the fabric of national development.





He stressed that ISRO strategically leverages available global technologies. At the same time, the organisation indigenously develops critical technologies that remain inaccessible from abroad, thereby fortifying India’s technological sovereignty.





This dual approach, Kumar explained, embodies self-reliance—a cornerstone of India's space program. It has positioned ISRO as a model of frugal engineering and strategic autonomy on the world stage.





Turning to the future, Kumar outlined an ambitious roadmap for India’s space endeavours. He spoke confidently about the goal of sending Indian astronauts, dubbed Ganganauts, into space through the Gaganyaan mission.





Looking further ahead, he articulated a long-term vision of achieving a safe human landing and return mission to the Moon by 2040. This roadmap reflects India's aspiration to emerge as a leading space power.





Throughout his talk, Kumar exuded confidence, clarity, and a forward-looking perspective. His words inspired the audience to envisage India's pivotal role in the global space arena.





The session concluded with a vibrant interactive segment. Students engaged enthusiastically with the eminent scientist, posing thoughtful questions on space missions, research prospects, and career opportunities in the space sector.





Kiran Kumar responded to these queries with profound insight and encouragement. He motivated the young minds to dream ambitiously and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s scientific advancement.





The event at RGU not only celebrated ISRO's past glories but also ignited aspirations for future generations. It served as a clarion call for nurturing talent in space science within Assam and beyond.





