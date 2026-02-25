



Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI) is breathing new life into India's shipbuilding sector at its Pipavav yard, once run by the Reliance Group, reported Maritime Executive.





The facility, relaunched after years of dormancy, is successfully restarting long-stalled projects amid broader efforts to revitalise the nation's maritime industry.





The yard has secured a key contract to complete five offshore supply vessels (OSVs) originally ordered in 2009 by India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). These ships were part of a dozen-unit order placed when the site operated as Reliance Naval and Engineering. The first seven vessels were delivered before financial woes halted progress on the rest.





Work on the remaining five OSVs ground to a halt by 2017 amid Reliance's collapse and subsequent bankruptcy. The incomplete hulls sat idle for nearly a decade until SDHI's new owners acquired the yard, inheriting these unfinished assets as part of the deal.





SDHI has now sold these five OSV hulls to San Maritime India, an offshore operator managing over 40 vessels. San Maritime took possession on an "as is, where is" basis and promptly contracted SDHI to finish construction. This marks the second recent deal by SDHI to clear legacy projects.





In the same month, SDHI announced a defence export order from the Government of Oman, further advancing its revival strategy. This contract involves completing a partially built training ship originally ordered by the Indian Coast Guard under the prior operators. The move aligns with efforts to shed the yard's historical baggage.





The Omani vessel measures 104 metres in length with a displacement of about 3,500 tonnes. It will boast modern classrooms, training offices, and berths for up to 70 officer cadets. Equipped with cutting-edge navigation, communications systems, and helicopter operations capability, delivery is slated within 18 months to the Royal Navy of Oman.





These developments come as SDHI positions itself within India's ambitious push to become a global shipbuilding powerhouse. In January, the yard clinched India's first chemical tanker order—one of the largest in the sector—worth $227 million from Norway's Rederiet Stenersen. The deal covers six 18,000 dwt tankers, each 150 metres long.





Built to Ice Class-1A standards, these tankers will feature advanced dual-fuel LNG-ready hybrid propulsion systems. SDHI describes the orders as a testament to India's indigenous shipbuilding prowess and its ascent as a maritime hub.





The Indian government has bolstered these efforts with targeted financial aid and incentives to spur industry growth. SDHI is fostering a comprehensive shipbuilding ecosystem, emphasising support for local vendors and service providers to drive sustainable expansion.





