



India is advancing its indigenous air defence ambitions with a new focus on a long-range, multi-layered surface-to-air missile system that could parallel or exceed the capabilities of the Russian S-400 Triumf. Speaking at the NDTV Conclave 2026, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh indicated that work is well underway on an Indian variant of a long-range air defence system.





He noted that early trials have yielded encouraging results, which effectively constitutes one of the first official recognitions of substantive progress on this frontier. The disclosure underscores a concentrative drive to strengthen national defence autonomy through homegrown technical solutions rather than relying predominantly on imported capabilities.





The project in question is linked to Project Kusha, a major DRDO-driven initiative aimed at delivering a robust, multi-layered long-range surface-to-air missile (LR-SAM) system.





Project KUSHA is conceived as a multi-layered air defence system, broadly structured into three interceptor classes:



M1 Interceptor: ~150 km range M2 Interceptor: ~250 km range M3 Interceptor: ~350 km range



These interceptors are designed to counter a wide spectrum of aerial threats, including:



Fighter and support aircraft Cruise missiles High-Speed and Manoeuvring Targets





The ambition is to create an integrated umbrella of sensors, radars, interceptors, and command-and-control networks that can operate across multiple domains and altitudes, ensuring resilience even in contested environments with electronic warfare and saturation attacks.





Project KUSHA is structured as a multi-layered system featuring three distinct interceptor classes. The M1 variant offers an engagement range of approximately 150 km, while the M2 extends to around 250 km. The M3, the most advanced, reaches up to 350 km, providing comprehensive coverage against diverse threats.





These interceptors are engineered to neutralise a broad spectrum of aerial dangers. They target fighter aircraft and support planes, as well as cruise missiles. High-speed and highly manoeuvring targets also fall within their purview, ensuring robust defence against modern warfare scenarios.





The triumph in early trials underscores the maturity of key technologies. Core propulsion systems, precision guidance, and interceptor control mechanisms have performed as anticipated. Moreover, integration between radars, command systems, and interceptors—a cornerstone of long-range air defence—shows promising advancement.





Upon full deployment, Project KUSHA will extend India’s defensive reach far beyond current medium-range assets. It will complement formidable systems such as the Russian S-400 and the nation’s existing ballistic missile defence network. This synergy will forge a more resilient, layered shield, bolstering strategic autonomy.





No longer confined to conceptual stages, Project KUSHA is evolving into a tangible operational asset. Its progress signals India’s commitment to self-reliant defence manufacturing and technological sovereignty in an era of escalating regional threats.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







