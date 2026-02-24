



Over 30 TEJAS operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF) have undergone a "routine maintenance check" just days after an incident that injured a pilot. Sources in New Delhi confirmed this development on Monday, highlighting ongoing scrutiny of the indigenous fighter jet's reliability.





The checks follow a recent accident at a forward base, where a TEJAS was conducting training sorties. Preliminary suspicions point to a fault in the braking system, though neither the IAF nor Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the manufacturer, has issued an official confirmation.





This marks the second such incident involving the TEJAS in recent months. HAL has downplayed the event, describing it as a "minor technical incident on ground" rather than a crash. The company emphasised that no full crash occurred and reaffirmed the aircraft's strong safety record among contemporary fighters.





In a statement, HAL noted: "TEJAS maintains one of the world’s best safety records among contemporary fighter aircraft. As a standard operating procedure, the issue is being analysed in depth and HAL is working closely with the IAF for a speedy resolution."





The IAF and HAL are jointly conducting a root cause analysis. Subsequent actions will depend on its findings, with over 30 aircraft—representing a significant portion of the fleet—currently under inspection. Sources declined to confirm if this constitutes a full grounding.





The IAF presently operates two squadrons of the first-generation TEJAS, totalling around 38 aircraft delivered by HAL to date. Deliveries of the more advanced TEJAS MK-1A variant have not yet commenced, amid delays in production and integration of enhanced systems like the Uttam AESA radar.





This latest mishap echoes a fatal crash in November at Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport. During an air show, a TEJAS burst into flames, killing pilot Wing Commander Namansh Syal in front of spectators. Investigations attributed that incident to a technical malfunction during ground operations.





Earlier, in March 2024, another TEJAS crashed near Jaisalmer. The pilot ejected safely, averting tragedy, but the event raised early concerns about the platform's maturity despite years of development.





The TEJAS program, a cornerstone of India's push for indigenous defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, has faced persistent challenges.





These include engine reliability issues with the GE F404 powerplant, software glitches, and delays in weapon integration, even as the aircraft achieves operational clearance.





Critics argue that such incidents undermine confidence in the TEJAS, especially as the IAF grapples with squadron shortages—currently at 31 against an authorised strength of 42. The MK-1A variant promises improvements, with 83 ordered in a ₹48,000 crore deal, but production ramps at HAL's Bangalore facility remain bottlenecked.





HAL's response underscores standard procedures, yet the timing of fleet-wide checks signals deeper caution within the IAF. Aviation experts note that braking system failures, if confirmed, could stem from hydraulic issues or sensor errors common in high-performance jets during training.





The IAF's decision to label inspections as "routine" may aim to reassure stakeholders, but it coincides with intensified scrutiny from Parliament's defence committees and defence ministry officials. No timeline has been provided for resuming full operations.





As India advances its aerospace ambitions—private sector involvement via firms like TATA Advanced Systems—the TEJAS incidents spotlight the risks of scaling indigenous platforms. Enhanced quality assurance and accelerated MK-1A deliveries could be pivotal.





Ongoing collaboration between HAL and IAF remains key. Lessons from these events will likely inform upgrades, ensuring the TEJAS evolves into a reliable multi-role fighter amid regional tensions with China and Pakistan.





Agencies







