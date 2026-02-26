



The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully concluded its full dress rehearsal for the forthcoming Vayushakti-26 exercise at Pokhran, Jaisalmer, confirming its operational supremacy.





Officials announced on Thursday that all parameters were validated flawlessly, with every target neutralised during the intensive trials.





In a compelling post on X, the IAF declared: "Indian Air Force: Infallible, Impervious and Precise. 1 day to go." It added that air warriors are now fully mission-ready for the main event on 27 February at Pokhran.





This exercise underscores the IAF's role as the nation's first, fastest, and fiercest responder, capable of swiftly punishing adversaries and dominating the battlespace from the outset.





Vayushakti-26 will showcase how tactical strikes evolve into strategic victories, transforming the operational landscape decisively. The demonstration will also spotlight the IAF's vital contributions to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, including rapid airlifts, rescues, and evacuations from domestic and international conflict zones.





A wide array of full-spectrum operations will feature prominently, involving fighter jets, transport aircraft, and helicopters. Platforms on display include the indigenous TEJAS, Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30MKI, MiG-29, and Hawk trainers.





Heavy-lift transports such as the C-130J, C-295, and C-17 Globemaster III will demonstrate logistical prowess. Helicopter assets will encompass the Chetak, DHRUV MK-IV, Mi-17 IV, LCH Prachand, Apache attack helicopters, and Chinook heavy-lift models.





Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) will integrate seamlessly, highlighting unmanned capabilities in modern warfare.





Advanced weaponry will take centre stage, including Short Range Loitering Munitions (SRLM), the Akash surface-to-air missile system, SpyDer air defence units, and Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS).





Missions will span day, dusk, and night conditions, proving the IAF's versatility across all lighting and environmental challenges. The exercise builds on the triumphs of Operation Sindoor, reinforcing airspace dominance, long-range precision strikes, and multi-domain integration.





It celebrates indigenous platforms, aligning with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Guided by the motto "Achook, Abhedya aur Sateek" – meaning infallible, impervious, and precise – Vayushakti-26 reassures the public of the IAF's steadfast guardianship.





This event positions the IAF as a cornerstone of India's national security framework, ever vigilant against evolving threats.





It validates tactical doctrines and strategic doctrines alike, boosting citizen confidence and regional deterrence. Technological superiority and personnel excellence will shine through, from cutting-edge sensors to coordinated multi-platform strikes.





Observers can anticipate live-fire demonstrations that neutralise simulated threats with pinpoint accuracy, mirroring real-world scenarios. The rehearsal's success at Pokhran, a historic proving ground for Indian weaponry, sets the tone for an awe-inspiring spectacle.





Vayushakti-26 thus not only tests readiness but also projects India's military resolve amid geopolitical tensions in South Asia. With over a dozen aircraft types and diverse munitions, it exemplifies the IAF's shift towards integrated, network-centric warfare.





International partners and analysts will note the emphasis on indigenous systems like Tejas and Akash, signalling reduced import dependency. Night operations, in particular, will highlight advanced avionics and pilot training, crucial for 24/7 superiority.





Humanitarian segments may feature C-17 paradrops or Chinook extractions, blending combat prowess with nation-building.





As 27 February approaches, the IAF stands poised to deliver a thunderous affirmation of its operational edge.





