



The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has launched a landmark initiative by establishing the DRDO Industry Academia–Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE) on its campus. This new facility promises to revolutionise defence research and development in India.





The centre's inauguration took place recently, presided over by Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence (R&D) and Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty and other senior officials graced the occasion, as confirmed in an official statement from the institute.





At its core, the DIA-CoE seeks to bridge the gap between academia, industry, and innovation hubs. It unites leading academic institutions, industrial players, and agile start-ups on a single platform dedicated to crafting cutting-edge technologies for defence purposes.





This collaborative model is designed to expedite translational research. Laboratory breakthroughs will swiftly evolve into field-ready solutions, addressing real-world defence needs with speed and precision.





Officials emphasise that the centre will cultivate a vibrant ecosystem for innovation. It aims to bolster India's technological self-reliance, particularly in high-stakes defence domains where autonomy is paramount.





The focus remains squarely on tackling emerging strategic and security challenges. From hypersonic advancements to AI-integrated systems, the DIA-CoE positions itself as a hub for futuristic defence technologies tailored to national priorities.





Complementing the launch, IIT-Kharagpur hosted a one-day seminar entitled ‘Advancements in Technologies for Unmanned Underwater Vehicles and Future Trends’. This event drew researchers, scientists, and industry leaders to explore pivotal developments in marine defence.





Discussions delved into autonomous underwater systems, highlighting their role in modern naval strategies. Participants examined propulsion innovations that enable prolonged submerged operations without detection.





Advanced sensor technologies formed a key pillar of the seminar. Experts showcased progress in sonar arrays, acoustic imaging, and multi-spectral detection, essential for underwater threat identification in contested waters.





Future research directions also sparked lively debate. Themes included swarm intelligence for UUV fleets, bio-inspired designs for stealth, and integration with satellite networks for real-time data relay.





The seminar underscored the criticality of unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) in India's maritime security architecture. With expanding ocean frontiers and rival naval expansions, such technologies offer asymmetric advantages.





This initiative aligns seamlessly with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision in defence. By fostering indigenous capabilities, the DIA-CoE reduces import dependencies and accelerates self-sufficiency in strategic hardware.





IIT-Kharagpur's track record in aerospace and defence research lends credibility to the endeavour. Past contributions to missile guidance and UAV propulsion have already proven the institute's prowess.





Industry partnerships will be central, drawing in firms like TATA Advanced Systems and Bharat Electronics. These collaborations promise prototype testing, scaling, and rapid deployment of DIA-CoE innovations.





Start-ups, too, stand to benefit from mentorship and funding pipelines. The centre could nurture the next generation of defence unicorns, mirroring global models like Israel's innovation ecosystem.





For DRDO, the DIA-CoE represents a strategic pivot towards open innovation. It supplements in-house labs with external expertise, shortening development cycles for programmes like next-gen submarines and underwater drones.





The timing could not be more opportune, amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific. UUVs, in particular, will enhance India's anti-submarine warfare posture against adversarial threats.





Long-term, the centre eyes quantum sensors and energy-efficient batteries for UUV endurance. Such pursuits could redefine underwater dominance, securing vital sea lanes.





Educational outreach forms another pillar. Students and researchers gain hands-on exposure, building a talent pipeline for India's defence sector.





Stakeholders hailed the launch as a game-changer. It signals a maturing defence R&D landscape, where academia drives practical outcomes.





As India marches towards 2047 self-reliance goals, facilities like DIA-CoE will be indispensable. IIT-Kharagpur is now primed to lead this charge, fortifying the nation's security through home-grown ingenuity.





