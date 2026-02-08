



India and Malaysia have committed to invigorating their strategic partnership, with a focus on expanding defence, security, technology, and trade relations. On 8 February 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his first overseas visit of the year to Kuala Lumpur, joined Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in announcing measures to inject "new speed and depth" into bilateral ties.





The leaders highlighted progress in energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, and technology sectors. PM Modi praised Anwar Ibrahim for infusing fresh energy into the relationship in recent years, building on the upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024.





Defence and security emerged as key priorities. Both nations agreed to bolster cooperation in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, and maritime security, addressing shared Indo-Pacific concerns. PM Modi stressed that defence ties would become more comprehensive to enhance regional stability.





Economic collaboration will extend to high-priority areas like semiconductors, artificial intelligence, digital payments, health, and food security. A CEO Forum on the sidelines unlocked new trade and investment opportunities, aiming to drive economic transformation through strategic trust.





Bilateral trade has grown steadily, supported by investments in the digital economy, biotechnology, IT, tourism, and people-to-people links. PM Modi emphasised the role of Malaysia's nearly three-million-strong Indian diaspora as a "living bridge," with welfare measures providing a humane foundation.





Practical initiatives include a Social Security Agreement for Indian workers, gratis e-visas for tourism, and the rollout of India's UPI system in Malaysia. These steps ensure partnership benefits reach ordinary citizens directly.





Cultural bonds, particularly the shared affinity for the Tamil language in Malaysia's education, media, and culture, were underscored. A new audio-visual agreement will promote unity through films and music, especially Tamil cinema.





Youth engagement will expand via university exchanges, start-up collaborations, and skill development. To facilitate this, India announced a new consulate in Malaysia.





Regionally, PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to ASEAN centrality, congratulating Malaysia on its successful chairmanship. Both sides will hasten the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA), viewing the Indo-Pacific as a global growth engine.





The talks addressed global challenges, including the need for international institutional reforms. PM Modi reiterated India's firm stance against terrorism, insisting on no double standards or compromise.





Delegation-level discussions preceded the press conference, yielding agreements, notably in semiconductors. PM Modi invited Anwar Ibrahim to India, expressing optimism for a prosperous Malaysia and a developed India.





