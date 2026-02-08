



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day official visit to Malaysia has injected strong momentum into transforming the upgraded Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into concrete achievements.





Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim described his discussions with PM Modi as "very vital, very strategic, and critical" for advancing bilateral relations. He recalled the elevation of ties in 2024 and affirmed both sides' commitment to implementing agreed decisions swiftly.





PM Modi characterised the India-Malaysia relationship as "special", highlighting shared maritime interests, deep cultural linkages, and a common dedication to democratic values. He reiterated India's unwavering stance against terrorism, insisting on no double standards or compromises.





The leaders conducted extensive delegation-level talks in Kuala Lumpur, concluding with the exchange of 11 documents and a series of key announcements to deepen cooperation across diverse sectors.





Among the exchanged documents were agreements on audio-visual co-production, disaster management, combating corruption, UN peacekeeping via an exchange of letters, semiconductor cooperation through notes, the International Big Cats Alliance framework, social security between ESIC and PERKESO, vocational education and training (TVET), security cooperation between national security councils, and health and medicine.





Further initiatives include establishing an Indian Consulate General in Malaysia, creating a dedicated Thiruvalluvar Centre at Universiti Malaya, and instituting Thiruvalluvar Scholarships for Malaysian nationals.





The two nations also agreed on cross-border payments cooperation between NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPPL) and Malaysia's PAYNET, alongside an MoU between the University of Cyberjaya and India's Institute of Training and Research in Ayurveda.





This visit marks PM Modi's third trip to Malaysia and his first since ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2024.





Based On ANI Report







